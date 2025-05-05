Nestled Just Outside Paris Is A Captivating Town In France With World-Class Art And Gothic Architecture
Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world. Year after year, tourists flock to the City of Light — despite its reputation as the world's unfriendliest city, the French capital is brimming with beautiful sights, plus fascinating history and culture. But there's more to France than the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Élysées. Head away from the city to discover a true hidden gem: Beauvais.
The town of Beauvais is located in the Oise region, approximately 50 miles north of Paris. Its proximity to the city makes it a popular choice for budget travelers flying in or out of Paris Beauvais Airport on low-cost European airlines such as RyanAir. There are regular buses from multiple locations around Paris to and from the airport, and trains will whisk you from Paris Gare du Nord station to Beauvais in just over one hour. If you want to avoid the dangerous destinations in Paris, escape the crowds, and experience an authentic French town, Beauvais is the perfect stop.
Place Jeanne Hachette is the main square in the heart of the city — the statue here commemorates a young woman who defended the city with a hatchet during a battle with the Dukes of Burgundy in the 15th century. An annual festival commemorating this hometown heroine is held each year in June, featuring a medieval market and a parade. If you miss the festival, you can still stroll past some medieval houses on Rue d'Alsace. But the real draw to Beauvais is its art and historic architecture, which are balanced out by some stunning green spaces.
Discover superb art in the historic French town of Beauvais
You can't visit Beauvais without exploring the Musée de l'Oise (MUDO). The museum boasts an impressive collection of 19th-century art by artists such as Thomas Couture, Alfred Sisley, and Camille Corot, plus temporary exhibitions and a pretty garden. The museum is housed in the historic bishop's residence, a gorgeous Gothic palace with a fascinating history. Originally built in the 12th century, the main structure was rebuilt in the 1500s. It was the headquarters for the police and also used as a courthouse in the 1800s. Even if you're not interested in visiting the art collections, seeing the MUDO is a must when in Beauvais.
Reopened in April 2025, Le Quadrilatèreis another can't-miss arts venue in Beauvais. This modernist building, built in 1976, has several contemporary exhibits and archaeological remains of ancient structures in the crypt. Le Quadrilatère is also home to the Interpretation Center of Architecture and Heritage (CIAP), showcasing the 2,000 year old history of Beauvais. The site is an interesting mixture of history and modernity.
If you visit Beauvais in July or August, it's possible to take a guided tour of Manufacture de Tapisserie de Beauvais. This textile factory was founded in 1664, with weavers still using traditional techniques in their work. Art lovers will want to pay a visit to André Van Beek's Garden, just a 10-minute drive away from the city. There is an exhibition of his paintings in his studio; you can see where the artist found his inspiration in the peaceful, colorful gardens outside.
Marvel at the exquisite architecture of Beauvais
Aside from its world-class art, Beauvais is home to a magnificent display of Gothic architecture: Saint Pierre Cathedral. The 13th-century building is unique in many ways – due to structural and fire damage, it doesn't have a nave and the cathedral building was never finished. The 158-foot vault is one of the highest vaults ever built; photographers will love capturing the colorful light which streams through the stained glass windows. The astronomical clock, built from 1865-1868, has 50 synchronized figures and some 90,000 mechanical components.
Just outside of Beauvais city center, Maladrerie Saint-Lazare is an important historic site and a protected Historic Monument. This site was a hospital in the Middle Ages, established for those with leprosy. The Maladrerie was founded at the end of the 11th century, and most buildings date from the 12th and 13th centuries – the Romanesque chapel and the barn are two of the most important. Visitors can relax in the tranquil medieval gardens. While not Gothic, Saint-Etienne Church is another Beauvais attraction for architecture lovers. The church is Romanesque, built in the 12th century. Ornate stained glass windows were added in the 16th century. Another architectural gem in the area is Château de Troissereux, a Renaissance palace built in the 15th and 16th centuries. It's 5 miles outside the city; highlights here include the alchemy tower, and a large park with an arboretum and a moat.
For more green spaces around Beauvais, Parc Marcel Dassault, north of the city center, is a great spot for a wander and has beautiful gardens. A 10-minute drive out of town, Plan d'Eau du Canada is a lovely lake with 2 miles of walking trails — you can rent pedalo boats and there's also a swimming beach. With plenty of attractions for art, history, and nature lovers alike, avoid experiencing Paris syndrome and ditch the crowded capital for Beauvais.