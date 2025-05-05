Nestled Just Outside Paris Is A Captivating Town In France With World-Class Art And Gothic Architecture

Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world. Year after year, tourists flock to the City of Light — despite its reputation as the world's unfriendliest city, the French capital is brimming with beautiful sights, plus fascinating history and culture. But there's more to France than the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Élysées. Head away from the city to discover a true hidden gem: Beauvais.

The town of Beauvais is located in the Oise region, approximately 50 miles north of Paris. Its proximity to the city makes it a popular choice for budget travelers flying in or out of Paris Beauvais Airport on low-cost European airlines such as RyanAir. There are regular buses from multiple locations around Paris to and from the airport, and trains will whisk you from Paris Gare du Nord station to Beauvais in just over one hour. If you want to avoid the dangerous destinations in Paris, escape the crowds, and experience an authentic French town, Beauvais is the perfect stop.

Place Jeanne Hachette is the main square in the heart of the city — the statue here commemorates a young woman who defended the city with a hatchet during a battle with the Dukes of Burgundy in the 15th century. An annual festival commemorating this hometown heroine is held each year in June, featuring a medieval market and a parade. If you miss the festival, you can still stroll past some medieval houses on Rue d'Alsace. But the real draw to Beauvais is its art and historic architecture, which are balanced out by some stunning green spaces.