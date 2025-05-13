Built Into Arkansas' Ozark Mountains Is A Charming Hotel With Cozy Rooms Near A Bustling Downtown
The Ozark Mountains, commonly referred to as simply the Ozarks, are known for their rolling hills, unique plateaus, lush forests, stunning lakes and rivers, and charming towns. Stretching mainly through the states of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, there are quite a few special sites to visit throughout the region. One of those is the Basin Park Hotel, which is built right into the mountain in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
To get to the unique hotel nestled in the Ozarks, fly into the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), not far from Arkansas' second-largest city, the creative mecca of Fayetteville. Drive northeast for just over an hour until you hit the unique and funky Ozarks city of Eureka Springs, where the charming lodging is located. As the hotel is only about 20 minutes south of the Arkansas-Missouri border, you can also fly into the Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) in Springfield, Missouri, roughly two hours away.
Once you arrive at Basin Park Hotel, you'll be pleasantly overwhelmed by the historic beauty of the well-preserved Victorian building, as well as the natural beauty of the surrounding area. Natural springs flow throughout the city, with the hotel and whole downtown built around the peaceful water streams. You can find one of the relaxing springs just steps away from the hotel at Basin Spring Park, where you can take a seat on a bench and enjoy the views or walk around the path to get a better look. The relaxation continues with cozy rooms and amenities inside the hotel, shopping and dining downtown, and scenic nature trails nearby.
Basin Park Hotel offers unique rooms and delicious dining options
Basin Park Hotel was built in 1905 in the middle of the bustling downtown area. Over the past 100 years, the hotel has had various owners but has always remained committed to its goal of offering guests a unique and full-service experience. Nestled in the heart of the Historic District, the Victorian-style Basin Park Hotel features both suites — some with balconies and whirlpool tubs— and premium rooms, with a few offering bay windows, jacuzzis, and sitting areas. The rooms have different views, but they all have something special for you to see, whether it's the vibrant downtown, Basin Spring Park, or the hotel's spa deck.
Named after the hotel's year of establishment, Spa 1905 offers relaxing services such as massages, facials, and mineral baths, all in a calming environment. As mentioned, there's also a spa deck, which provides an outdoor space for a peaceful soak in the hot tub or a cozy seat by the fire pit. After getting all the knots out of your back with a massage at the spa, indulge and refuel at the Balcony Bar & Restaurant. The hotel's casual dining spot provides balcony seating to enjoy views of the downtown streets as you munch on all of your bar food favorites, including burgers, crispy pickle fries, salads, and a massive nacho platter aptly titled the Ozark Mountain of Nachos. If you're looking for a nice cocktail in a cozy setting, head to the property's Jack Rabbett's Whisky Bar. The space features a charming wooden bar to sit at, multiple couches, a warm fireplace, and a pool table.
Shopping, hiking, cave tours, and more in Eureka Springs
Staying at the Basin Park Hotel puts you in the perfect location to explore not only downtown Eureka Springs, but also the surrounding natural beauty of the Ozarks. Eureka Springs is considered one of the most breathtaking mountain towns in America, and you'll see that for yourself when you step outside the hotel's front door. Take a casual stroll through the boutique-filled streets to shop for unique goods like handmade jewelry and pottery, take a peek inside one of the many art galleries, stop for a drink at a local pub, or pick up a souvenir from one of the gift shops.
If you're looking to up the thrill factor from a casual stroll to a full-on hike, you'll find plenty of that in Eureka Springs. Visit Lake Leatherwood City Park for 25 miles of scenic trails through forests and rivers. Beyond hiking, Eureka Springs also has mountain biking trails, horseback riding trails, paddle boarding and canoeing opportunities, and zipline canopy adventures with stunning views of the Ozarks. After seeing all the beauty and history above ground, it's time to head underground to explore the Onyx Cave. Walk through the state's oldest toured cave to see the amazing underground rock formations and possibly catch sight of the cave-dwelling wildlife, including bats and blind cave fish.
If you visit in the spring, watch as the peaceful Eureka Springs transforms into a music-lover's paradise for its annual multi-day music event, Blues Party: A BluesRock and Funk Festival. Performances by artists from all over fill up the local bars, streets, and the outdoor Basin Park bandshell, culminating in an unforgettable experience for visitors and locals alike.