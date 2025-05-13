Built Into Arkansas' Ozark Mountains Is A Charming Hotel With Cozy Rooms Near A Bustling Downtown

The Ozark Mountains, commonly referred to as simply the Ozarks, are known for their rolling hills, unique plateaus, lush forests, stunning lakes and rivers, and charming towns. Stretching mainly through the states of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, there are quite a few special sites to visit throughout the region. One of those is the Basin Park Hotel, which is built right into the mountain in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

To get to the unique hotel nestled in the Ozarks, fly into the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), not far from Arkansas' second-largest city, the creative mecca of Fayetteville. Drive northeast for just over an hour until you hit the unique and funky Ozarks city of Eureka Springs, where the charming lodging is located. As the hotel is only about 20 minutes south of the Arkansas-Missouri border, you can also fly into the Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) in Springfield, Missouri, roughly two hours away.

Once you arrive at Basin Park Hotel, you'll be pleasantly overwhelmed by the historic beauty of the well-preserved Victorian building, as well as the natural beauty of the surrounding area. Natural springs flow throughout the city, with the hotel and whole downtown built around the peaceful water streams. You can find one of the relaxing springs just steps away from the hotel at Basin Spring Park, where you can take a seat on a bench and enjoy the views or walk around the path to get a better look. The relaxation continues with cozy rooms and amenities inside the hotel, shopping and dining downtown, and scenic nature trails nearby.