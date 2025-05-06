The World's Only Floating National Park Is An Ethereal Natural Wonder Worth Exploring In India

Rick Steves' favorite country isn't even in Europe — many are surprised to discover it's India. Whether or not you're shocked by this revelation, digital nomads and wanderlusts get it. Between Jaipur's artisanal crafts, luxe resorts, and palaces and Alappuzha's scenic waterways, beaches, and lagoons, India knows how to leave an impression — and most importantly, disrupt stereotypes about the country. And as striking as its man-made landmarks are, from the impressive Taj Mahal in Agra to the royal Mysore Palace in Karnataka, it's the natural wonders that truly take our breath away. Tucked in the northeast corner of the country are two freshwater lakes separated by a floating grove of mystery. Keibul Lamjao National Park, situated between Loktak and Pumlen Pat Lakes, is a unique wetland reserve spanning 15.4 square miles. Not only is this the last natural habitat of the Manipur brow-antlered deer, but it's also the only floating national park in the world.

So, what exactly does a "floating national park" entail? Keibul Lamjao is a buffer between Loktak and Pumlem — an in-between water body — that's neither a marsh nor a lake. The entire surface is covered in phumdis, which consist of soil and decaying matter large and thick enough to withstand the weight and force of a house. On top of supporting robust structures, the buoyant biomass's vegetation yields food for the wildlife.

Besides its ecological significance, Keibul Lamjao National Park and the surrounding area play a major role in the lives of the people living in the region. From recreational activities such as fishing to providing hydroelectricity and irrigation to the communities, the park's biodiversity has consistently been the center of the local culture and economy. With so much ethereal beauty to offer, you can't miss this underrated hidden gem in India.