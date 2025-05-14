California's European-Inspired Fairytale Village Features Artsy, Walkable Charm That Feels Like France

Berkeley has quite a reputation as a cultural hotspot, largely due to its rich history, thriving arts scene, and hub of education, and it's even considered one of California's most walkable destinations. However, the city still has a large number of hidden gems that tourists — and even many locals — are likely to overlook. One such gem is a neighborhood called Normandy Village, which is also often referred to as Thornburg Village. While largely confined to a single street, this spot has gained notoriety for its unique architecture that's heavily influenced by that found in Europe. To be more specific, this neighborhood looks like a French village from a storybook, which feels delightfully at odds with a city that's already known for its storied past.

Normandy Village is situated on Spruce Street, about half a mile from UC Berkeley and around a 30-minute drive from Oakland International Airport. Because of the residential nature of the neighborhood, there typically aren't any places to stay within Normandy Village itself. However, it is only a few blocks away from the more lively Downtown Berkeley, which has plenty of accommodation options, such as the Nash Hotel, the Residence Inn, and the Sens Hotel, all within walking distance of the famed street.

Aside from having a fascinating aesthetic that draws sightseers, Normandy Village is a quiet block. Luckily, Downtown Berkeley has so much more to do while you're in the area, including amazing restaurants, shopping, and arts & entertainment. Berkeley's location in the San Francisco Bay Area means it has fairly comfortable weather throughout the year, with the summers rarely getting too hot and the winters rarely getting too cold, so there's almost never a bad time to visit the city.