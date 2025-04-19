These California Towns Bring Major European Vibes From French Villages To Tuscan Hillsides

Think you need a passport to sip wine under Tuscan skies or wander the lavender fields of the quaint French countryside? Think again. Scattered across California are towns that feel straight out of Europe, mirroring Italy's and France's vineyards, Greece's Mediterranean islands, and many other sought-after destinations. You definitely won't need a transatlantic flight to enjoy these underrated spots in the Golden State.

Surprisingly enough, many of these towns and spots are hiding within already popular vacation hubs. You just might have never noticed. That makes them not only accessible but also perfect for a budget-friendly escape with all the romance of Europe and none of the jet lag. Take Malibu, for example, with its sunny cliffs and Mediterranean architecture. And don't forget about Napa Valley's renowned hilly vineyard views, which closely resemble those in the French countryside. Whether you're chasing charming fairytale-like villages or the calm of a Greek-inspired seaside town, California will certainly provide you with some of the most enchanting European escapes within America.