These California Towns Bring Major European Vibes From French Villages To Tuscan Hillsides
Think you need a passport to sip wine under Tuscan skies or wander the lavender fields of the quaint French countryside? Think again. Scattered across California are towns that feel straight out of Europe, mirroring Italy's and France's vineyards, Greece's Mediterranean islands, and many other sought-after destinations. You definitely won't need a transatlantic flight to enjoy these underrated spots in the Golden State.
Surprisingly enough, many of these towns and spots are hiding within already popular vacation hubs. You just might have never noticed. That makes them not only accessible but also perfect for a budget-friendly escape with all the romance of Europe and none of the jet lag. Take Malibu, for example, with its sunny cliffs and Mediterranean architecture. And don't forget about Napa Valley's renowned hilly vineyard views, which closely resemble those in the French countryside. Whether you're chasing charming fairytale-like villages or the calm of a Greek-inspired seaside town, California will certainly provide you with some of the most enchanting European escapes within America.
Slices of Europe around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a great destination for enjoying a little slice of Europe. Here, the beachside neighborhood of Venice will surprise you with its charming architecture and a canal where you can enjoy an Italian-style gondola ride. Some would argue that Venice actually resembles Holland a lot more than it does the famous Italian city. Regardless of opinions, Venice is a must-visit for anyone seeking a Euro-California experience while visiting Los Angeles.
Just 40 miles away from downtown, the city of Malibu offers the perfect weekend getaway with a European feel. This town is best known for its breathtaking shores and luxury beachfront houses, which mostly follow a Mediterranean and Spanish style.
Malibu is also home to Cielo Farms, an exclusive wedding and event venue set against a vineyard landscape inspired by Tuscany's iconic countryside. This family-owned vineyard offers visitors mouthwatering wine tastings, meditation and yoga classes, and even a 9,500-square-foot villa mostly used for movie and studio filming. Sadly, the villa is not set up for accommodating overnight guests. Fortunately, Malibu does not lack in the hotel department, offering visitors many great lodging options. One of these is the Malibu Beach Inn. With beautiful beachfront accommodations and sitting right beside the Malibu pier, this hotel could be the perfect ending for your Malibu vineyard adventures.
Southern California's idyllic European getaways
Temecula in Riverside County is one of Southern California's charming wine-country destinations. Temecula's olive tree orchards, delicious cuisine, and lively farmers market is sure to remind you of Spain. The best part about this city is that it stands just 85 miles from Los Angeles, making it another easy-to-reach destination.
Also in Southern California, Cherry Valley offers lavender-filled valleys and French countryside vibes. Just outside San Bernardino is 123 Farm, which is sure to captivate visitors with its flower fields that closely resemble those of Provence. 123 Farm also hosts an annual Lavender Festival filled with vibrant flowers, delicious food, and live music. Cherry Valley is also home to the Edward-Dean Museum and Gardens, showcasing European art and aesthetics from the 16th to the 20th century.
If you're craving a taste of the Greek Islands, then Avalon on Catalina Island is the place for you. This town is great for enjoying a slower pace of life and nature-filled surroundings. You can also partake in some swimming, kayaking, or just relaxing in the sand at Descanso Beach Club. Avalon is also filled with delicious restaurants like Bluewater Avalon, known for its lobster rolls and other seafood. You can reach the islands by ferry from Long Beach, San Pedro, Dana Point, or Newport.
Santa Barbara's Spanish charm and the little town of Solvang
Santa Barbara is just one of those places in California where Spanish influence still stands strong. With a very iconic architecture and an annual Fiesta celebration, this city is sure to transport you all the way to Spain. Be sure to pay a visit to the Old Mission Santa Barbara, one of the city's iconic landmarks. The mission is filled with history, boasting examples of the beautiful Spanish architecture famous in the area. The Granada Theater is another landmark sure to transmit European vibes due to its grandeur.
On the other hand, the town known as Solvang — also in Santa Barbara County — will make you feel as if you are visiting Denmark. Founded in 1911 by Danish immigrants, Solvang is filled with picturesque half-timber houses, traditional bakeries (such as the over 60-year-old Danish Mill Bakery), and a very unique windmill. The cherry on the cake when it comes to Solvang is a Little Mermaid bronze statue, reminiscent of the one found in Denmark's capital city of Copenhagen.
This small town actually stands just 45 minutes away from Santa Barbara, so you could really make this experience a day trip and visit both towns. The closest airport to Santa Barbara is the Santa Barbara Airport, 10 miles from the city. You can also reach Solvang by Amtrak coming from either Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo.
Head to Central California for a taste of England and the Mediterranean
Along California's Central Coast, you will find Big Sur. Known for its dramatic cliffs and wild landscapes, Big Sur is one of those Californian destinations worth visiting at least once. Its captivating coastal beauty certainly resembles that of the Mediterranean while also offering visitors one of nature's most astounding beach waterfalls — the McWay Falls in the Julia Pfieffer Burns State Park. The nearby city of Monterey offers affordable accommodations, such as the Bayside Inn (starting at around $60 per night at the time of writing) or the Arbor Inn Monterey ($95 per night).
Around 40 minutes north of Big Sur, you will reach Carmel-by-the-Sea. This charming town seems right out of a fairytale, filled with small village-like cottages, Swiss chalets, shops, boutiques, and more than 50 art galleries that offer visitors a little slice of England, France, Switzerland, and Germany. There's also a nearby coastal hiking trail with breathtaking and unmatched Pacific views worth visiting at least once. Finally, on top of its picturesque charm, Carmel-by-the-Sea also boasts some beautiful beaches, with Carmel Beach being particularly popular.
The Napa Valley Area and the town of Mendocino in Northern California
The Napa Valley Area is famous for its vineyards and wineries extending as far as the eye can see. But the area is also home to some storybook-like castles. The stone structures, along with the many vineyards in the area, are sure to make you feel like you're in Europe. These fortresses are actually wineries, and some of them, like the Chateau Montelena Winery, offer mouthwatering wine tastings to visitors.
Three hours north of Napa Valley, you will find the beautiful beach town of Mendocino with New England vibes. With its charming architecture and coastal scenery, you will find redwood and saltbox cottages, Victorian homes, and picket fences that add to the town's picturesque appearance. Furthermore, the area is filled with dramatic cliffs and beaches, helping to transport visitors to the U.K.'s incredible rocky coasts.
If you're interested in learning more about the area around Mendocino, then a visit to the Mendocino Art Center is a must. The center features artists from Northern California and teaches visitors about the city's rebirth as an art hub in the 1950s. As for accommodations, the Nicholson House offers travelers a luxurious stay in a Victorian-style home with heated floors and other amenities. Sadly, Mendocino has been struggling with droughts for the last couple of years, so please be mindful of not wasting water when visiting the area.