A Coastal Borough Sits On Some Of New Jersey's Most Scenic Shorelines Only An Hour Away From New York City

New Jersey is where visitors can get the best of the bustle of metropolitan life from places like Jersey City and Manhattan while also enjoying all the benefits that the Garden State's coastline has to offer. Along the Jersey Shore are spacious beach resorts like Wildwoods, as well as the borough of Allenhurst, which is special not only for its 60-mile distance from New York City, but for its land that gives visitors some of the most scenic shorelines in the state.

To get to Allenhurst, you have several options. If you want to travel by train, you can take New Jersey Transit from Penn Station, which can take about two and a half hours to reach Allenhurst Station. If you're flying in from out of state (or even out of the country), then Newark Liberty International Airport would be your destination. From New York City, it's just a one-hour trip by car.