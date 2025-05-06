A Coastal Borough Sits On Some Of New Jersey's Most Scenic Shorelines Only An Hour Away From New York City
New Jersey is where visitors can get the best of the bustle of metropolitan life from places like Jersey City and Manhattan while also enjoying all the benefits that the Garden State's coastline has to offer. Along the Jersey Shore are spacious beach resorts like Wildwoods, as well as the borough of Allenhurst, which is special not only for its 60-mile distance from New York City, but for its land that gives visitors some of the most scenic shorelines in the state.
To get to Allenhurst, you have several options. If you want to travel by train, you can take New Jersey Transit from Penn Station, which can take about two and a half hours to reach Allenhurst Station. If you're flying in from out of state (or even out of the country), then Newark Liberty International Airport would be your destination. From New York City, it's just a one-hour trip by car.
What to do in Allenhurst
Though Allenhurst has a small population of just around 400 residents, there's still plenty for visitors to do, whether they're coming in for a day, a week, or more. One of Allenhurst's top attractions, similar to New Jersey's hidden borough, Bradley Beach, is the shoreline. Situated along the Jersey Shore is the Allenhurst Beach Club. While this club does offer memberships, non-members are more than welcome. For adults, a daily pass is $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends and holidays. For children 12 and under, entry is free.
In addition to spending time at the beach, visitors can venture to Allenhurst's shopping areas, where there are a variety of stores to explore. Shore Antique Center on Allen Avenue sells everything from pre-owned and antique furniture to jewelry to collectible tools and toys. Its 14,000-square-foot facility offers plenty of room to peruse what its 30-plus dealers have to offer. Another place to explore is Dani Risi on Main street, a women's clothing store that offers "high fashion accessories at great prices."
Where to eat and stay in Allenhurst
There are plenty of beach getaways across the country with great food options (like Florida's Fernandina Beach). Allenhurst, New Jersey is no exception, as the borough has a plethora of fine dining locations. The Butcher's Steakhouse on Main Street, for example, is a family-owned Glatt Kosher restaurant that has been in operation for over three decades. It offers a variety of mouthwatering dishes, from its hanger steak to its classic rib eye to a house-made vegetarian pasta.
If you're looking for a lakeside bar with scenic views, then Deal Lake Bar + Co., also on Main Street, will be perfect for you. This restaurant specializes in American cuisine and serves up calamari and a wide array of burgers, among other dishes. Its drink menu includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers and cocktails, which you can enjoy while you dine near the titular Deal Lake. Visitors will also enjoy the venue's events, which include Boozy Bingo, Quizzoholics Trivia, and a variety of musicians performing throughout the year.
While there aren't many places for visitors to stay in the small borough of Allenhurst, the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel is about 1 mile away in Asbury Park and offers rooms with lake, city, and ocean views. Rates start at around $230 per night. For a less pricey option that's about the same distance from Allenhurst, there's the Asbury Hotel on Fifth Avenue in Asbury Park, which offers rooms starting at $180 a night.