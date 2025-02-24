The Welcoming Under-The-Radar Florida Port City Loaded With Great Food, Quirky Shops And Beaches
Tucked away on the most northerly corner of Florida — more in Georgia than not — lies beautiful Amelia Island. The first Europeans visited in 1562. Today, it's home to one of the state's oldest ports, thanks to the wide and deep St. Marys River that marks the state line. The island's outer shores are lined with expansive sandy beaches, while the river winds around the backside, with salt marshes, oyster beds, and tidal mudflats.
Amelia Island has a pleasantly isolated feel. It's more separated from the notorious I-95 corridor than most Florida beach towns. The nearest city and airport, Jacksonville, is about 45 minutes away, but suburban sprawl and its conveniences can be found in the nearby mainland town of Yulee.
As a destination, the island has two distinct faces. There is a trendy and modern beach island with condos, golf, and all the expected Florida trappings — the part typically called Amelia Island. But then there's the hidden historic port town of Fernandina Beach on the island's western shore. Extending several blocks on each side of Fernadina Beach's Centre Street, the funky little town is chockablock with incredible restaurants, shops of every type, and historic homes and buildings that are lovingly cared for. It's a fantastic place to stroll around, grab some bites and brews, and head to the harbor to watch the sunset.
Dining, shopping, and strolling in Fernandina Beach
Centre Street and other side streets are lined with eateries, bars, and shops, beckoning to be wandered and enjoyed. Some top picks include España Restaurant for tapas, The Patio at 5th and Ash for music and seafood (or brunch!), and Hola! Cuban Cafe for sandwiches and coffee. More than 45 shops line the streets of the historic district, offering everything from kitschy souvenirs, seashells, and antiques to high-end clothing, stunning art galleries, and unique gifts. And, like any proper seaside town, there are options for fudge, donuts, and ice cream, too.
But simply strolling around Fernandina Beach is the best thing to do on the island, and there are so many places to explore. The historic district spans a 50-block area with over 400 structures, including an 1891 courthouse and a 19th-century train depot, now home to the Welcome Center. The side streets are lined with gorgeous Victorian and Queen-Anne-style homes. Outside the historic district, the island has miles of stunning beaches and a greenway along Egans Creek for hiking or biking. There are also sights to see at historic Fort Clinch, the Amelia Island Lighthouse, and Florida's smallest state park at Fernandina Plaza.
Fernandina is a beautiful town, but it's also a working port with two large pulp mills nearby operating 24/7. You might find yourself waiting on a train to pass, and when the wind is right, the mills' exhaust plums deposit a noticeable odoriferous funk. It's thankfully infrequent due to the prevailing sea breeze, and the idyllic town more than makes up for the occasional whiff.
Tips for visiting Fernandina Beach, a Florida island getaway
Amelia Island is located in the extreme northeast corner of Florida. From I-95, County Road 200 at Exit 373 gets you onto the island and into town in about 30 minutes. There are only a few inns downtown, including the 1857 Florida House Inn and the Hampton Inn. For a special treat, check out either the Blue Heron Inn or The Addison, both top-rated bed and breakfasts within walking distance of everything. There are also vacation rentals and many other beach hotels on Amelia Island outside of Fernandina's downtown. Keep in mind that staying in the historic district means you can walk to shops and restaurants, whereas the rest of Amelia Island offers a typical, car-centric Florida beach town experience. Many booking sites use the terms Fernandina and Amelia Island interchangeably.
The town hosts many popular events, including the Shrimp Festival in May and Dickens on Centre, a popular four-day holiday market and festival in December. For beach fun and outdoor activities, the best times to visit are spring and fall — avoiding the chilliest winter days and the summer mugginess. The area is affected by tropical storms, but far less frequently than the rest of the state.
If visiting Fernandina has you hooked on cute port towns, the nearby coastal bliss of St. Marys, Georgia, is worth checking out as well. It's the gateway to Cumberland Island, with hiking trails and pristine beaches. The national seashore is immediately north of Amelia Island, and a few small boat tours visit the area from Fernandina's waterfront. You can also catch the ferry to the exclusive Greyfield Inn on Cumberland.