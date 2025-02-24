The Welcoming Under-The-Radar Florida Port City Loaded With Great Food, Quirky Shops And Beaches

Tucked away on the most northerly corner of Florida — more in Georgia than not — lies beautiful Amelia Island. The first Europeans visited in 1562. Today, it's home to one of the state's oldest ports, thanks to the wide and deep St. Marys River that marks the state line. The island's outer shores are lined with expansive sandy beaches, while the river winds around the backside, with salt marshes, oyster beds, and tidal mudflats.

Amelia Island has a pleasantly isolated feel. It's more separated from the notorious I-95 corridor than most Florida beach towns. The nearest city and airport, Jacksonville, is about 45 minutes away, but suburban sprawl and its conveniences can be found in the nearby mainland town of Yulee.

As a destination, the island has two distinct faces. There is a trendy and modern beach island with condos, golf, and all the expected Florida trappings — the part typically called Amelia Island. But then there's the hidden historic port town of Fernandina Beach on the island's western shore. Extending several blocks on each side of Fernadina Beach's Centre Street, the funky little town is chockablock with incredible restaurants, shops of every type, and historic homes and buildings that are lovingly cared for. It's a fantastic place to stroll around, grab some bites and brews, and head to the harbor to watch the sunset.