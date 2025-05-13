Situated Between Rome And Naples Is Italy's Overlooked Province With Caves, Castles, And Medieval Streets
By Italian standards, Latina is a mere child of a city. It was founded in 1932 by Benito Mussolini and became known for its rationalist architectural style that sprouted up on land that was little more than marshland before Latina's founding. But more so today, it's the heart of the province of the same name: Latina, a stunning stretch of Western Italy home to miles of gorgeous coastline, historic architecture, and medieval villages and towns like the beautiful but underrated Geata, set on a stretch of coast between Naples and Rome.
While there are various small and rural airports, the closest major airport to Latina is Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, which, for international travelers, provides an irresistible invitation to spend at least one day in Rome. From the airport, Latina is reachable by road in a little under an hour. If you intend to travel by public transport, there are numerous routes, but you'll most likely travel via the central Roma Termini, which will take between 30 minutes and one hour, depending on the exact route.
Discovering the province of Latina
Much of Latina's beauty is found in the coastal region, with the Parco Nazionale del Circeo, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, being one of the most beautiful. Here, you'll find miles of golden sands, tumbling coastal dunes, and a healthy abundance of wildlife. Far from just a beach destination, the Parco Nazionale del Circeo has view-laden treks on paths that lead through forests, alongside stunning lakes like Lago di Fogliano, and up Mount Circeo, surrounded by the dreamy blues of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Just below the peaks of Mount Circeo, built on a natural promontory, is the ancient seaside town of San Felice Circeo. There are remnants of ancient architecture close by, such as the 3rd-century B.C. Acropolis and Lucullo's Pool — an ancient fish farm, but there are also fascinating caves, like the famous Guttari Cave, home to the remains of various prehistoric neanderthal and animal bones that are kept on display. But where there's history, there's myth, and San Felice Circeo is full of it, but most notably, the legend of Ulysses, who, according to the legend, landed in San Felice Circeo and was seduced by the Sorceress Circe. To eat, head to the Piazza Vittorio Veneto, which buzzes with restaurants serving regional seafood specialties.
Go back into the mountains and you'll eventually stumble upon the exceptionally pretty village of Sermoneta. Sermoneta is essentially a hill settlement, surrounded by city walls and loomed over by the 13th-century Caetani Castle. Explore Sermoneta on foot, and you'll find charming cobbled alleyways leading to ornate villas and pretty houses colored by hanging plants and flowers climbing along stone walls.
Exploring the city of Latina
While Latina is best used as a base for exploring its namesake province, there are some intriguing attractions within the city, particularly if you're a fan of architecture. The most notable of the city's buildings is the Casa del Fascio or the Palazzo M: an M-shaped building (when viewed from above), built by and for the use of Mussolini and as the headquarters of his fasci di combattimento (fighting bands), the Italian fascist organization. The city's main square, the Piazza della Libertà, features a fountain decorated with ears of corn, representing the reclamation of the marshland on which Latina is built. Indeed, much of Latina's architecture is from the fascist era, and there are guided tours of the fascist history in the city. For views of Latina's modernist skyline, climb the 105-foot-high civic tower, a part of Latina's imposing town hall.
The food in Latina is similar to other cities in the Lazio region, with restaurants such as Voglia Di Fraschetta e Non Solo serving fraschette, the traditional tavern-style cuisine heavy on wine and porchetta, popular throughout Lazio. But equally, there are pasta restaurants like Osteria da Giorgione serving Roman first courses and decadent pasta, traditional seafood dishes in the locally loved Sandalari Restaurant, and informal pizza joints, such as Sporchi di Farina, serving Napolese style Ruota Di Carro pizza.
To continue your journey through Lazio, consider heading to San Felice Circeo, on Latina's coast. From there, take the ferry to the stunning Pontine Islands archipelago to visit Isola di Ponza, one of Italy's prettiest islands.