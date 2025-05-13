Situated Between Rome And Naples Is Italy's Overlooked Province With Caves, Castles, And Medieval Streets

Much of Latina's beauty is found in the coastal region, with the Parco Nazionale del Circeo, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, being one of the most beautiful. Here, you'll find miles of golden sands, tumbling coastal dunes, and a healthy abundance of wildlife. Far from just a beach destination, the Parco Nazionale del Circeo has view-laden treks on paths that lead through forests, alongside stunning lakes like Lago di Fogliano, and up Mount Circeo, surrounded by the dreamy blues of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Just below the peaks of Mount Circeo, built on a natural promontory, is the ancient seaside town of San Felice Circeo. There are remnants of ancient architecture close by, such as the 3rd-century B.C. Acropolis and Lucullo's Pool — an ancient fish farm, but there are also fascinating caves, like the famous Guttari Cave, home to the remains of various prehistoric neanderthal and animal bones that are kept on display. But where there's history, there's myth, and San Felice Circeo is full of it, but most notably, the legend of Ulysses, who, according to the legend, landed in San Felice Circeo and was seduced by the Sorceress Circe. To eat, head to the Piazza Vittorio Veneto, which buzzes with restaurants serving regional seafood specialties.

Go back into the mountains and you'll eventually stumble upon the exceptionally pretty village of Sermoneta. Sermoneta is essentially a hill settlement, surrounded by city walls and loomed over by the 13th-century Caetani Castle. Explore Sermoneta on foot, and you'll find charming cobbled alleyways leading to ornate villas and pretty houses colored by hanging plants and flowers climbing along stone walls.