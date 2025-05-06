This Mysterious Island In South Carolina Is Filled With Wild Primates But Off-Limits To Visitors

The Sea Islands in South Carolina's Lowcountry offer unmatched adventures across unique and stunning destinations. Of course, Hilton Head is a popular spot known for its family-friendly beaches and pristine beauty. If you want to get off the beaten path, there are unsung destinations where you can get away from the crowds, like Hunting Island, and its undeveloped neighbor, St. Phillips Island, both protected state parks. But there's another island in the Lowcountry that is even wilder and more untamed, one where monkeys, not humans, are the primates in charge: Morgan Island, commonly known as "Monkey Island."

Morgan Island is located in St. Helena Sound in Beaufort County, South Carolina. It's just over an hour north of Savannah, Georgia, and two hours south of Charleston, South Carolina. About 45 years ago, the undeveloped island became home to a colony of rhesus monkeys, which were relocated from a research facility in Puerto Rico.

Despite its colloquial name, only about 10% of Morgan Island's 4,000 acres is inhabited by the monkey colony. But before you get your hopes up of living out your childhood fantasies of a Jane Goodall-esque adventure, know that it's illegal to actually visit Monkey Island, as it is carefully controlled to protect the free-ranging colony. Still, there is plenty of monkeying around to do in the area, and many visitors explore the island by water in hopes of spotting the primates in their now well-established habitat.