One Of Oregon's Most Iconic Alpine Lakes Is A Scenic Jewel With Camping, Trails And Breathtaking Mountain Views

Boasting a rugged coastline, towering forests, and majestic mountains, Oregon is the epitome of a state loaded with natural beauty. The most majestic of its mountains is Mount Hood; standing at 11,239 feet, the highest mountain in Oregon is also a dormant volcano. Surrounding the mountain is the Mt. Hood National Forest, spanning an impressive 1.2 million acres with four wilderness areas and over 1,200 miles of hiking trails. In the heart of the national forest lies Trillium Lake, an iconic alpine body of water known for its outdoor recreation, including hiking and camping, with the towering Mount Hood as its backdrop.

The 63-acre lake sits at 3,600 feet elevation and was formed in 1960 by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife by damming Mud Creek. Once called Mud Lake, it was renamed Trillium Lake due to the abundance of trillium flowers around it; they bloom annually in spring, after an initial bloom that occurs five to nine years after they first sprout. Trillium Lake holds a special place in Oregon history due to its location along historic Barlow Road, which was on the Oregon Trail that brought settlers to the Beaver State.

Trillium Lake is just a short distance from Government Camp, a Bavarian-style alpine village that serves as a gateway to the year-round outdoor recreation found in the area. You can experience the lake on an ideal day trip from Portland by heading east on Highway 26 for about 40 miles. If you're flying to Oregon, Portland International Airport is the closest airport, approximately 66 miles from the lake. Once you arrive, you'll observe nature on full display at this scenic jewel while exploring by foot, on the water, or under a starlit sky at night.