One Of Oregon's Most Iconic Alpine Lakes Is A Scenic Jewel With Camping, Trails And Breathtaking Mountain Views
Boasting a rugged coastline, towering forests, and majestic mountains, Oregon is the epitome of a state loaded with natural beauty. The most majestic of its mountains is Mount Hood; standing at 11,239 feet, the highest mountain in Oregon is also a dormant volcano. Surrounding the mountain is the Mt. Hood National Forest, spanning an impressive 1.2 million acres with four wilderness areas and over 1,200 miles of hiking trails. In the heart of the national forest lies Trillium Lake, an iconic alpine body of water known for its outdoor recreation, including hiking and camping, with the towering Mount Hood as its backdrop.
The 63-acre lake sits at 3,600 feet elevation and was formed in 1960 by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife by damming Mud Creek. Once called Mud Lake, it was renamed Trillium Lake due to the abundance of trillium flowers around it; they bloom annually in spring, after an initial bloom that occurs five to nine years after they first sprout. Trillium Lake holds a special place in Oregon history due to its location along historic Barlow Road, which was on the Oregon Trail that brought settlers to the Beaver State.
Trillium Lake is just a short distance from Government Camp, a Bavarian-style alpine village that serves as a gateway to the year-round outdoor recreation found in the area. You can experience the lake on an ideal day trip from Portland by heading east on Highway 26 for about 40 miles. If you're flying to Oregon, Portland International Airport is the closest airport, approximately 66 miles from the lake. Once you arrive, you'll observe nature on full display at this scenic jewel while exploring by foot, on the water, or under a starlit sky at night.
Hike Trillium Lake's trails for scenic mountain views
Hitting the trails around Trillium Lake and the surrounding Mt. Hood National Forest is a great way to experience the region's scenic beauty. With about 1,000 miles of trails, Mt. Hood National Forest is suitable for all hiking abilities. You can also head into the national forest to Lost Lake, a dazzling outdoor recreation paradise about 48 miles from Trillium Lake.
One easy, must-do hike is the Trillium Lake Loop Trail. This 1.9-mile family-friendly route offers scenic views of the lake and mountains and is best enjoyed from June to October. Another trail is the year-round Verda Lake Trail, a 2.5-mile round-trip with a 900-foot elevation gain near Government Camp. For a more moderately challenging trek boasting wildflowers and scenic views, head to the 2.3-mile round trip Eureka Peak Trail just north of the lake. The Dry Fir Trail, a steeper 5-mile trail for both hikers and bikers, features an 1,100 foot elevation gain.
For an extreme hiking adventure, the McNeil Point Trail commences from the Top Spur Trailhead and is 10 miles long with a quite steep, 2,700-foot elevation gain. It's recommended to hike it between April and November for the best conditions, and you'll need a Northwest Forest pass for parking. You'll want to carry snacks and water along with you as there aren't food options available at Trillium Lake. However, post-hike, you can head to Government Camp and refuel from Glacier Haus Bistro & Pizza's expansive menu, which includes wine and cocktails, or grab a pint of local beer and some pub food at Mt. Hood Brewing Company.
Sleep under the stars of Trillium Lake's camping paradise
One of the best outdoor adventures you can experience at Trillium Lake is to take advantage of the region's camping paradise, which includes more than 60 campgrounds across the Mt. Hood National Forest. There's also an option for dispersed camping trips in the National Forest at four sites within the Barlow Ranger District.
Trillium Lake Campground offers 64 pet-friendly campsites along the lake for tents, trailers, and RVs; yurts are also available for rent at some sites. The family-friendly sites are open from May through September with fees ranging from around $26 to $100 as of this writing. Still Creek Campground, located north of Trillium Lake, offers 24 sites for both tents and RVs. The campground is known for horseback riding, mountain biking, and fishing along the creek. Devils Half Acre Campground is a smaller, less established space in the middle of a wilderness area and has just two sites — perfect for those seeking a less crowded experience. Zigzag Mountain Farm, about 15 miles from the lake, is a unique camping experience with tents and RV spots, a choice of eight yurts, and two small cabins; it's open from May through September.
Other accommodation choices exist if camping under the stars isn't your thing. Mt. Hood Oregon Resort is a full-service, 157-room property that comes complete with a spa, golf, and dining in nearby Welches. Whispering Woods Resort, also in Welches, offers a variety of room sizes in a serene environment adjacent to the Salmon River. Families and larger groups might want to book a cabin through Trillium Lake Basin Cabins, while The Lodge at Government Camp offers a choice of seven condos and access to amenities at the Timberline Lodge, six miles away. There are also a smattering of Airbnb options in the Trillium Lake area.
Experience Trillium Lake's waterways
Trillium Lake offers outdoor adventure year-round, with spring known for wildflowers and high water levels and the fall months popular for breathtaking foliage views with cooler temps and smaller crowds. During summer, the Oregon lake becomes a hub for water activities, and the crowds follow. In winter, Trillium Lake transforms into a snowy paradise where visitors can enjoy skiing, snowshoeing, and access to Timberline Lodge, one of the Northwest's oldest mountain ski lodges. This time of year, access to the lake is only available through the Trillium Sno-Park, which requires a State of Oregon Sno-Park permit.
Trillium Day Use Area is a great place to start your day on the water, as it offers boat ramps for launching your own watercraft. You can also rent canoes or kayaks through Mt. Hood Outfitters at the Trillium Lake Dam beach, a popular swimming spot. Mt. Hood Outfitters also offers organized winter and summer recreational tours throughout Mt. Hood National Forest. There is a day fee to enter the area between May and October, or you can purchase an annual Northwest Forest pass.
Fishing in its many forms — fly, spin, and bait among them — is a popular activity at Trillium Lake; it starts annually in May for several kinds of fish, including rainbow and cutthroat trout and mountain whitefish. You'll want to be sure to obtain a proper fishing permit; accessible fishing is possible from a designated pier and boat launch area. The lake is also an idyllic spot for the perfect picture, especially if you capture the unique alpenglow that appears at dusk, showing Mt. Hood's reflection with the sun's glow across the water.