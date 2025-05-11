Affordable Family Fun Is Endless At A Thrilling Amusement Park In Pennsylvania With Famous Food

If the DelGrosso name sounds familiar to you, that's because you may have seen it on a pasta sauce label at your local supermarket. DelGrosso is a staple in American households thanks to its reputation as the nation's oldest major family-owned pasta sauce company, dating back to 1914. It should come as no surprise that, in addition to its attractions, it's the mouthwatering Italian-American dishes that set DelGrosso's Park & Laguna Splash apart from other amusement parks in the region.

You can find everything from oven-fresh pizza and juicy burgers to Italian classics drenched in signature sauces, all freshly made and generously portioned. Murf's Famous Potato Salad is particularly popular with visitors, while the profits from its Marianna's Junior Hoagies support various non-profit organizations, schools, churches, and other causes.

But wait, there's more! The park also offers free concerts – mainly country and Christian contemporary music — on its stage. In September, it hosts its Italian Food & Heritage Festival, followed by Harvestfest, which acts as the season finale before it closes its doors until the following year. This annual festival is a showcase for food, crafts, and free entertainment. If you have a small business, you can even apply to be a vendor on its website. Before fall rolls around, you may want to mark your calendar for the Fourth of July. The DelGrosso family has a decades-long relationship with the family behind Rozzi Pyrotechnics for a fireworks show every Independence Day. It's wholesome details like this that prove that amusement parks in America are more than just Disney World.