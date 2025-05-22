New Mexico's Rocky Mountain Resort Town: A Quirky, Charming Getaway With Endless Recreation

In the heart of New Mexico and not far from the stunning Sierra Blanca mountain range is a hidden gem where you'll find a mixture of small-town charm and outdoor adventure. Ruidoso, a picturesque resort town, has a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene, making it ideal for relaxation and adventure. With plenty of things to satisfy the outdoor enthusiast, as well as many options for foodies, there is never a dull moment in Ruidoso.

Ruidoso's history is deeply intertwined with Native American heritage and the Wild West. Ruidoso was once inhabited by the Mescalero Apache until Spanish settlers began to take over the land in the 16th century and lay the groundwork for the city's industry. Ruidoso, meaning "noisy" in Spanish, became a popular stop for ranchers and outlaws, and grew to become a popular resort destination in the 20th century. Today, the economy thrives on tourism, arts and recreation, while also drawing tourists who seek outdoor adventure.

This hidden gem is not far from Roswell, famous for its quirky alien destination with UFO museums. Ruidoso can be reached by air via Roswell Air Center 75 miles away or about 90 minutes by car, or El Paso International Airport (ELP), approximately 135 miles away, or a 2-and-a-half hour drive. Ruidoso is about 3 hours southwest of Albuquerque. If you're headed north from Ruidoso, be sure to visit Chama, a fairytale village hidden in the Rocky Mountains.