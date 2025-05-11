This Tiny Caribbean Island Vineyard Proves That The Most Incredible Wines Can Come From Anywhere
When most people think of Aruba, they think of cerulean beaches, pastel-hued architecture, and vibes so laid back that an "island state of mind" becomes a lifestyle. It's pretty much as close to paradise as one can get. But wine? Not exactly something that instantly comes to mind. Just a 15-minute drive from Eagle Beach (one of the world's best beaches), in an arid part of the island, lies Alto Vista Winery, Aruba's first and only vineyard. It's a surprising concept brought to life on an island where rainfall is scarce — yet somehow, this quaint Caribbean outpost is producing wines that are not only drinkable but genuinely impressive.
Located near the iconic Alto Vista Chapel, the vineyard not only survives but manages to thrive amongst the challenging desert climate. Rather than using bottles shipped in from elsewhere to create the illusion of local flair, the folks behind Alto Vista Winery decided to get creative in finding ways to grow grapes like Syrah and Tempranillo straight from their very own terrain. The result? Flavors and aromas that reflect the land, each unique and handcrafted by locals. If there's a story to be told about this boutique winery, it's that world-class wine doesn't need to hail from France or Napa. Sometimes it can come from desert soil and ocean air, right in the heart of Aruba.
What's special about Alto Vista Winery in Aruba
There's a reason why you don't hear of many vineyards in the Caribbean; the terrain and temperatures often make growing grapes a bit more challenging. But that certainly didn't stop David Kock, owner of Alto Vista Winery, from attempting to find a way forward. The vineyard uses advanced techniques and out-of-the-box methods to make it happen. After a meticulous harvesting and processing period, five different varietals of wine are produced: an Aruban port style wine, rosé, Chenin blanc, French Colombard, and a tempranillo, each boasting subtle notes unique to the location.
But Alto Vista Winery is so much more than just a vineyard, it's a full-on experience. Small groups can take a 2-hour tour (prices start at $43) of the vines, explore the small-batch distillery on site (yes, they also make rum!), and sip their way through a curated tasting with a view overlooking the entire area. Wine tastings come with cheese and charcuterie pairings, as well as an education from the on-site sommelier, which is well worth the price tag to experience something so unique. At Alto Visto, it's not just about the wine (although the wine is pretty excellent), it's about rethinking the potential of where (and how) things can flourish.
How to get there and what else to explore nearby
To get to Alto Vista Winery, visitors will fly into Queen Beatrix International Airport in Oranjestad. Amazingly, there are quite a few direct flights from many major cities in the U.S. (especially on the East Coast) and internationally, making it an easy trip. The winery is located near Noord and just a 15-20 minute ride from the airport. We definitely recommend renting a car since Aruba is relatively easy to get around, and the roads and traffic are quite manageable, if not pleasant. The winery is a little off to the side near the Alto Vista Chapel, just look for the signs!
Beyond the winery, the area is packed with quite a few low-key gems. As mentioned before, the Alto Vista Chapel is not one to miss, and literally down the street. If you're looking to try authentic Caribbean cuisine, head 10 minutes down the road to the award-winning beachfront Aruba Hyatt Regency. If you're in the mood for something even more chill, head 12 minutes north for an afternoon on Tres Trapi, one of Aruba's best snorkeling spots, and swim with turtles. While Aruba might be known for its turquoise waters and powder-soft sand, Alto Vista Winery proves that there's more than one way to explore the island's richness — and perhaps the perfect afternoon on the island is spent with a glass in hand and an incredible view, enjoying some totally unexpected, but totally delicious, wine.