This Tiny Caribbean Island Vineyard Proves That The Most Incredible Wines Can Come From Anywhere

When most people think of Aruba, they think of cerulean beaches, pastel-hued architecture, and vibes so laid back that an "island state of mind" becomes a lifestyle. It's pretty much as close to paradise as one can get. But wine? Not exactly something that instantly comes to mind. Just a 15-minute drive from Eagle Beach (one of the world's best beaches), in an arid part of the island, lies Alto Vista Winery, Aruba's first and only vineyard. It's a surprising concept brought to life on an island where rainfall is scarce — yet somehow, this quaint Caribbean outpost is producing wines that are not only drinkable but genuinely impressive.

Located near the iconic Alto Vista Chapel, the vineyard not only survives but manages to thrive amongst the challenging desert climate. Rather than using bottles shipped in from elsewhere to create the illusion of local flair, the folks behind Alto Vista Winery decided to get creative in finding ways to grow grapes like Syrah and Tempranillo straight from their very own terrain. The result? Flavors and aromas that reflect the land, each unique and handcrafted by locals. If there's a story to be told about this boutique winery, it's that world-class wine doesn't need to hail from France or Napa. Sometimes it can come from desert soil and ocean air, right in the heart of Aruba.