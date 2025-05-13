One Of America's Best Beaches Is A Washington Paradise With Unique Landscapes And Iconic Rock Formations

Washington State doesn't leap to the front of many travel itineraries. But the Evergreen State has plenty to see, from an idyllic island getaway full of parks, beaches, and seafood to a sleepy escape with sweeping island views in Hansville. Ruby Beach deserves a mention, too, offering a "Best Of" version of Washington's charm. Its unique landscapes and iconic rock formations help it earn a spot in many "Best Beaches" conversations. Ruby Beach's wild beauty stands apart from the long list of well-manicured shoreline paradises dotting the planet. Forget the long stretches of milky white sand, turquoise waters, and gently lapping waves.

Swap all of that for large rock formations jutting out of random locations. No light stroll on the edge, where the water laps land. Instead, prepare for a hike interrupted by tree-sized driftwood, imposing sea stacks, and detritus of all kinds littering the ground. The unique combination truly shines when the setting sun casts an amber hue over everything, making it a paradise for photographers. Taken together, Ruby Beach's dramatic natural chaos creates one of the more beautiful slices of shoreline in America. The seemingly wild surroundings camouflage Ruby Beach's relative proximity to civilization.

Sea-Tac International Airport is the closest major travel hub, about three hours away by car. Travellers in Seattle can get to Ruby Beach via a three-and-a-half-hour drive. Just be warned: Parking is often tight. Plan your visit between June and September, if you can, when ideal weather and temperatures reign. Then, pack to match the forecast and throw in a poncho, given the Pacific Northwest's penchant for cranky weather. You'll also want to keep your robust footwear handy to help traverse the beach's rugged terrain. You can find accommodations at nearby Kalaloch's hotels and motels, often costing between $200 and $400 per night. Kalaloch also has 175 campsites open year-round.