Washington's Charming Waterfront Community Near Seattle Is A Sleepy Escape With Sweeping Island Views

Ready to discover the quieter side of the Pacific Northwest? Head to the sleepy coastal town of Hansville, Washington, a hidden gem perched at the northern tip of the Kitsap Peninsula along the Puget Sound. Just a ferry ride and a scenic drive from the big city, Hansville is a peaceful escape, allowing you to avoid the Seattle crowds like you can at Bellingham without being too far from the action. With stunning views of the sound, coastal mountains, and Whidbey Island in the distance, you'll feel worlds away from the concrete jungle. If you're ready to slow down and reconnect with nature, this waterfront town is nothing short of a dream.

Getting there is easy from downtown Seattle — board the 40-minute Kingston Fast Ferry at Seattle's Pier 50 to the Kingston Ferry Terminal, then make the 10-mile drive (probably by taxi) from Kingston to Hansville. You can also drive, though there are no bridges across Skagit Bay and you'd need to drive north to Whitney and then west along Fidalgo Island.

One major perk of Hansville is its unique climate. The town is located in the Olympic Rain Shadow, a geographical region northwest of Seattle that enjoys drier and sunnier weather compared to surrounding areas. That means that Hansville's average annual rainfall is lower than Seattle's. Plus, year-round temperatures in Washington are relatively mild and remain above freezing even in the wintertime, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and paddling during every season. Let's take a closer look at this unsung Pacific Northwest treasure, its beautiful surroundings, and nearby attractions.