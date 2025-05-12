New York's Most Enchanting Ranch Is Among Lush Orchards With Cozy Safari Tents And Friendly Farm Animals

So much of travel relies on speed: getting in as much sightseeing as possible, moving between destinations quickly, and doing rapid outfit changes between daytime and dinner. But one of New York's Hudson Valley getaways asks you to take a breather and enjoy a slower pace. At Gatherwild Ranch in the village of Germantown, the only things on your schedule might be feeding goats or watching stars around a fire pit. While this kind of escape-to-nature experience has a rustic ring to it, it's combined with luxury, where guests stay in glamping tents and have access to a sauna.

Gatherwild Ranch is about a two-hour drive from Midtown Manhattan, making it an easy place to go and unwind after bouncing around New York City's iconic movie spots and flying in to one of the city's three major airports. It's also just 15 minutes from the beautiful and trendy small city of Hudson, which is a convenient stop on the Amtrak from New York City. Once you arrive at the ranch, you'll be greeted by the scene of a former orchard, surrounded by bleating goats and clucking chickens, where you can settle into a safari-style tent designed "to surprise and delight when you enter," as Laura Sink, one of the ranch's creators, described in Main Street Magazine.