A Quirky Nevada Town Beside The California Border Feels Bizarrely Post-Apocalyptic But Charming
Nevada's desert landscape is teeming with off-kilter destinations. Its main attraction is the "most fun city" in America, but look beyond the neon-soaked streets and you'll discover a wealth of hidden gems — including the wild little town of Primm. Located near the southern tip of Nevada and stopped abruptly by the California border, Primm is a quirky town surrounded by large swatches of open space. Home to a handful of casinos, restaurants, and a defunct rollercoaster, there's a slightly post-apocalyptic vibe. Yet somehow, despite its small size and odd assortment of attractions, Primm remains quite charming. Visitors to Las Vegas will find it to be a memorable day trip, as the settlement is less than an hour south — promising a stark contrast to the bustling crowds on The Strip.
With empty parking lots and few tourists, Primm is a shell of its former self, which used to be teeming with visitors and overflowing with premium amenities. But since all of that is still available in Las Vegas, Primm is arguably more intriguing today than ever before. Not quite a ghost town and not quite a thriving tourist town, it sits in limbo. You'll still find a bit of shopping and gambling here, but it's the town's unique atmosphere that now attracts most visitors.
You're also close to the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument and Ivanpah Dry Lake, the latter of which is an internationally recognized location for wind sailing. Both provide excellent opportunities to get out and enjoy Nevada's untouched natural landscape. Primm is a wholly unique town set in the Nevada desert, and a wonderful place to escape for an afternoon or weekend.
Casinos and post-apocalyptic vibes in Primm
From the empty Primm Mall to the stationary Desperado Roller Coaster, it's not hard to find ghost town vibes in Primm. These two places are popular for photography, as the once iconic spots are now all but abandoned. The Primm Mall is found at the south end of town right on the California border, while the Desperado Roller Coaster flies high above Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino at the north side of town.
None of the casinos in town are quite as busy as they were a few decades ago, but they're still impressive. While you're snapping photos of Desperado, spend some time inside Buffalo Bill's. Along with the usual selection of slots, video poker, and table games, you'll find a race and sports book and a massive lotto store with dozens of machines. You'll even have multiple dining options if you work up an appetite. There's nothing rivaling the best casino buffets in Nevada, but it's still a good spot to unwind and refuel during your stay.
Across Primm Boulevard is Primm Valley Resort & Casino offering much of the same — though it's a nice change of scenery if you plan on spending all day in town. If you find lodging here, you'll have access to a nice pool with a few walking paths. The third casino in town, Whiskey Pete's Hotel & Casino, is no longer open. Located on the west side of town, it's worth driving over and snapping a few photos of its castle-like exterior with the rolling desert hills as a backdrop.
The best outdoor activities in Primm
Looking to escape Primm's deserted vibes? Then head out into the actual desert, where you'll find expansive open spaces and plenty of room to roam. The Ivanpah Dry Lake Recreation Area is a popular choice tucked away behind Whiskey Pete's. Widely considered one of the best wind sailing locations in the world, the North American Land Sailing Association holds events here throughout the year. See if you can attend one during your time in Primm, as watching these vehicles cruise across the landscape makes for a spectacular sight. To access Ivanpah on your own, you'll need to acquire a free permit from the Bureau of Land Management.
Nearby, the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument is sacred to the Mojave, Chemehuevi, and Southern Paiute people, and animals like bighorn sheep and desert tortoise call it home. It's a vibrant part of the Mojave Desert, so be sure to respect the landscape if you decide to venture out on a hike. For more incredible adventures, visit the fiery vistas at Valley of Fire state park near Las Vegas.
Less than 20 minutes north of Primm is the Seven Magic Mountains art installation. Seven columns of stacked boulders make up the space, each one painted a vibrant color that stands out against the harsh desert terrain. They soar up to 35 feet in the air and are one of the most popular attractions between Las Vegas and California. Be sure to check out the installation while out in the Mojave Desert.