A Quirky Nevada Town Beside The California Border Feels Bizarrely Post-Apocalyptic But Charming

Nevada's desert landscape is teeming with off-kilter destinations. Its main attraction is the "most fun city" in America, but look beyond the neon-soaked streets and you'll discover a wealth of hidden gems — including the wild little town of Primm. Located near the southern tip of Nevada and stopped abruptly by the California border, Primm is a quirky town surrounded by large swatches of open space. Home to a handful of casinos, restaurants, and a defunct rollercoaster, there's a slightly post-apocalyptic vibe. Yet somehow, despite its small size and odd assortment of attractions, Primm remains quite charming. Visitors to Las Vegas will find it to be a memorable day trip, as the settlement is less than an hour south — promising a stark contrast to the bustling crowds on The Strip.

With empty parking lots and few tourists, Primm is a shell of its former self, which used to be teeming with visitors and overflowing with premium amenities. But since all of that is still available in Las Vegas, Primm is arguably more intriguing today than ever before. Not quite a ghost town and not quite a thriving tourist town, it sits in limbo. You'll still find a bit of shopping and gambling here, but it's the town's unique atmosphere that now attracts most visitors.

You're also close to the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument and Ivanpah Dry Lake, the latter of which is an internationally recognized location for wind sailing. Both provide excellent opportunities to get out and enjoy Nevada's untouched natural landscape. Primm is a wholly unique town set in the Nevada desert, and a wonderful place to escape for an afternoon or weekend.