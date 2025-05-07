This Delightfully Quirky Town In Costa Rica's Mountains Is Full Of Artistic Gardens And Small-Town Charm

It's a unique story, how this small town in the mountains of Costa Rica ended up with such a charming and quirky town square. In 1964, the municipality of Zarcero commissioned the 25-year-old artist Evangelista Blanco to design a garden in the central plaza. Instead of going with a standard layout of flowerbeds and trees, he planted and shaped cypress trees into an enchanting garden filled with whimsical characters like elephants, a motorcycle-riding monkey, and a bull and bullfighter. The most iconic sculptures, though, are the 16 undulating arches that look like they were transported from the pages of a Dr. Seuss book into this small Costa Rican mountain town. Today, the garden goes by the name Parque Francisco Alvarado, and you shouldn't have any trouble finding it when you arrive in Zarcero. Just look for the red domes of Parroquia San Rafael Arcángel, a church built in 1895.

Up until Blanco's passing in 2023, the artist could be found personally trimming the hedges in the garden. Because he planted each of the cypress trees from seeds, it was a lifelong project to nurture and shape every sculpture in the garden. However, the city still carries on Blanco's legacy by maintaining the gardens, as they have long been a popular site for tourists and local families to visit. He was a beloved figure, and in 2014 he was even nationally recognized in Costa Rica when he won the National Prize for Popular Culture.