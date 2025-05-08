One Of Arizona's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Stretch Of Lake Havasu's Shores With Warm Waters And Fewer Crowds

Cattail Cove State Park has a bit of everything. Want to dig your toes into the sand and work on your tan? Bring a blanket and lounge on its sprawling beach. You can also swim into its blue waters if the sun gets a bit too toasty. Feeling adventurous? Take in the sights by renting a kayak or paddleboard. You can pick up a two-hour rental for around $35, unlocking the chance to paddle out and explore the many coves lining Lake Havasu's shores. Be sure to bring your fishing rod so you can cast a line and try to reel in some striped bass, crappie, and flathead catfish.

A few walking paths meander through the scenic terrain, including one that takes you through the campground and another rolling into a smaller, more secluded beach. There aren't many strenuous hiking trails in the park, though Ripley's Run is a pleasant stroll, taking you along a 1.5-mile path into the rocks above the water. Regardless of where you are, you'll enjoy arresting mountain views along the far side of Lake Havasu, its cliffs tinged green with shrubs and other flora.

In the mood for a more serious hike? Head north to the Crack in the Mountain Trail. It's one of the most popular around Lake Havasu City, leading you into a gorgeous canyon before ending with stunning water views. It can be quite challenging (don't attempt to hike it during or after rainstorms due to flash flood risks), but the 3.4-mile hike rewards you with remarkable photo opportunities.