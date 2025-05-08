One Of Arizona's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Stretch Of Lake Havasu's Shores With Warm Waters And Fewer Crowds
Minutes south of Lake Havasu City is one of Arizona's best-kept secrets — Cattail Cove State Park. Overshadowed by destinations like Catalina State Park and a national park in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, Cattail Cove State Park is relatively unknown by comparison. It can still get crowded during peak season, as the state park is a wonderful place to enjoy Lake Havasu and the Colorado River, but it remains a peaceful reprieve in the heart of the Arizona desert.
Spanning 2,000 acres and offering access to several outdoor activities, it's easy to lose track of time while exploring Cattail Cove State Park. Along with a sandy beach for swimming or lounging, you'll find a boat ramp, campsites, and the option to rent kayaks and paddleboards to get out on the water. There's plenty of hiking nearby, too, winding you through the terrain for impressive views of the water and surrounding mountains.
Because it's so close to Lake Havasu City, state park visitors have quick access to a long list of restaurants and lodging options. So, if you're seeking a laid-back alternative to popular outdoor recreation areas, Cattail Cove State Park is an easy recommendation.
Fishing, swimming, and kayaking at Cattail Cove State Park
Cattail Cove State Park has a bit of everything. Want to dig your toes into the sand and work on your tan? Bring a blanket and lounge on its sprawling beach. You can also swim into its blue waters if the sun gets a bit too toasty. Feeling adventurous? Take in the sights by renting a kayak or paddleboard. You can pick up a two-hour rental for around $35, unlocking the chance to paddle out and explore the many coves lining Lake Havasu's shores. Be sure to bring your fishing rod so you can cast a line and try to reel in some striped bass, crappie, and flathead catfish.
A few walking paths meander through the scenic terrain, including one that takes you through the campground and another rolling into a smaller, more secluded beach. There aren't many strenuous hiking trails in the park, though Ripley's Run is a pleasant stroll, taking you along a 1.5-mile path into the rocks above the water. Regardless of where you are, you'll enjoy arresting mountain views along the far side of Lake Havasu, its cliffs tinged green with shrubs and other flora.
In the mood for a more serious hike? Head north to the Crack in the Mountain Trail. It's one of the most popular around Lake Havasu City, leading you into a gorgeous canyon before ending with stunning water views. It can be quite challenging (don't attempt to hike it during or after rainstorms due to flash flood risks), but the 3.4-mile hike rewards you with remarkable photo opportunities.
Planning your visit to Cattail Cove State Park
Several regional airports are found around Cattail Cove State Park, including one in Lake Havasu City. You could also fly into Las Vegas, less than three hours north, turning the vacation into a grand Southwest road trip. Flying in here will let you pass through an artsy city full of charm, shops, and outdoor adventure on your way to Cattail Cove. There's no wrong time to visit the state park, as it's open year-round, but visiting in the cooler winter months could result in an even more peaceful experience.
Want to be right near the water? Book a campsite at Cattail Cove State Park. The park offers 61 sites, plus an additional 32 primitive boat-in camping sites. Reserving a camp spot is your best option to ensure you have a place to stay during your visit — though any leftover spots are offered first-come, first-served. Arizona nights can get chilly, so come prepared to make a campfire, permitted all year long (just be sure to check for any fire restrictions that may be in place).
If you prefer the creature comforts of a traditional hotel, it's hard to go wrong with the Nautical Beachfront Resort. Perched along the sandy shores of Lake Havasu, it offers balconies and patios with every room so you can get out and enjoy the southern Arizona sun. London Bridge Resort is another popular choice. Staying here puts you just steps from a beautiful piece of England that was painstakingly transported to America.