Arizona's Most Unexpected Getaway Is A Hidden City Near Phoenix With Majestic Mountain Views
Surrounded by the magnificent Tonto National Forest, the historic city of Globe, Arizona, invites explorers to experience its stunning landscapes and spectacular scenery. Established way back in 1875, the name Globe comes from a globe-shaped nugget of pure silver discovered in the foothills. But for visitors, Globe offers a warm welcome to an enchanting community that's steeped in the spirit of the Old West as well as an epic silver mining and ranching history. Located less than 90 miles from Phoenix near the middle of the Old West Highway, Globe stands more than 3,000 feet above sea level.
The easiest way to get there is to fly to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix and make a quick one-hour-and-40-minute drive. Other nearby airports include Mesa Gateway Airport (68 miles away) or Tucson International Airport (113 miles away). Globe has known its share of gunfighters, outlaws, and the Native American Apaches who all contributed to its colorful history. For those seeking exceptional outdoor adventure, inspiring arts, and authentic Mexican cuisine, Globe will more than deliver on its promise of what Discover Gila County refers to as "Arizona to the core."
Hike, ride, and explore the desert
While the granddaddy of adventure is in the Grand Canyon, which is about five hours away, many parks in the Globe area offer activities to get your heart pumping. Head to Round Mountain Park, which offers five hiking loops ideal to challenge trekkers of all abilities. Admire stately cacti, shrubs, wildlife, and desert wildflowers year-round. You can also discover the ancient ruins of the Salado tribe who settled in Globe more than 800 years ago at Besh Ba Gowah (pictured). Walk among the ruins and learn more about these Indigenous people through artifacts and pottery in the museum.
For year-round recreation, hike, go mountain biking, or check out this ideal spot for birdwatchers in the Pinal Mountains that preside over the city. There is also a lake 30 miles from Globe. While Roosevelt Lake has since lost its title as the largest man-made lake in the world, it remains the largest reservoir in the state, covering more than 20,000 acres when full. Go swimming, camp out, or cast a line to fish for large and smallmouth bass. You may even discover small islands to get away from it all. Less than an hour away is the quirky town of Oracle, which offers additional opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors in the Coronado National Forest and Oracle State Park.
Shop, dine, and stroll in historic Downtown Globe
Downtown Globe offers a glimpse of yesteryear with its historic buildings and museums. Be sure to stop in to the 1916 Train Depot, Railroad History Hall Museum, and the old-timey Gila County Jail, which opened in 1910. Surrounding the downtown area is a unique network of urban trails with fascinating art and architecture called "Stairizona." These stairs and railings have long helped residents and visitors better navigate the city's hills.
When it comes to dining, Globe serves up some of the best Mexican food you'll ever taste. Scout out the restaurants downtown, such as La Casita Cafe or El Ranchito, for authentic tastes from south of the border. You can also feast on barbecue, hearty cowboy fare, and Asian and Italian cuisine. If you'd like to explore other Arizona destinations, discover baseball's spring training in this underrated city with small-town charm near Phoenix. A little further away in Tempe, Arizona, is America's first car-free neighborhood with a European vibe.