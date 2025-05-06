Arizona's Most Unexpected Getaway Is A Hidden City Near Phoenix With Majestic Mountain Views

Surrounded by the magnificent Tonto National Forest, the historic city of Globe, Arizona, invites explorers to experience its stunning landscapes and spectacular scenery. Established way back in 1875, the name Globe comes from a globe-shaped nugget of pure silver discovered in the foothills. But for visitors, Globe offers a warm welcome to an enchanting community that's steeped in the spirit of the Old West as well as an epic silver mining and ranching history. Located less than 90 miles from Phoenix near the middle of the Old West Highway, Globe stands more than 3,000 feet above sea level.

The easiest way to get there is to fly to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix and make a quick one-hour-and-40-minute drive. Other nearby airports include Mesa Gateway Airport (68 miles away) or Tucson International Airport (113 miles away). Globe has known its share of gunfighters, outlaws, and the Native American Apaches who all contributed to its colorful history. For those seeking exceptional outdoor adventure, inspiring arts, and authentic Mexican cuisine, Globe will more than deliver on its promise of what Discover Gila County refers to as "Arizona to the core."