America's 'First Car-Free Neighborhood' Is A Walkable Arizona Gem Full Of Amenities And European Vibes
Imagine an American city without traffic lights, gas stations, pedestrian crossings, drive-thrus, and garages. A place where internal combustion engines and electric motors don't tread, a little amenity-filled gem overflowing with European vibes and abundant sunshine. This isn't a walkable fantasy. And it isn't a car-free island in Sweden, either. Walkers and cyclists, rejoice! You have an Arizona paradise called Culdesac Tempe, a pioneering neighborhood purpose-built for life without an automobile.
The "first car-free neighborhood" in America is technically a mixed residential and retail development nestled inside Tempe, Arizona. It fosters pedestrian-friendly routines guided by the concept of walkability. The result is a 6-acre residential community filled with all your daily necessities within reach by foot or bike.
Culdesac Tempe's appeal lies in its novelty. Construction started in 2021, but its e-bike obsession, autonomous driving options (outside the neighborhood, of course), and light rail service make it feel more like 2050. Imagine: More than half of the neighborhood is open space and used mainly for humans instead of parking. Visiting this gem feels like taking a time machine into a potential future America.
Witness a walkable, car-free life in Culdesac Tempe
The main attraction at Culdesac Tempe is the town itself. Its developers claim they've hit upon a housing model the country sorely needs. Over 50% of Americans prefer attached dwellings in walkable neighborhoods, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. (Think about how easy it is to find a loaf of bread in an old European city.) The neighborhood offers over 700 housing units, a corner market for necessities, and coffee and food joints. It's all easier to enjoy than a car-free sightseeing tour of Los Angeles. In fact, you will take in Culdesac Tempe without touching asphalt.
The area also boasts one of Tempe's must-visit eateries: Cocina Chiwas. The James Beard Award-nominated restaurant is known for its modern take on classic Mexican cuisine. Have a cocktail or two, which get rave reviews. Then treat your palate to a tried-and-true Mexican classic: the chicharrón (aka pork belly), which reaches delightful levels of yumminess as it mixes with the salsa and white rice. Feeling more like a mariner? Then try the grilled branzino with chile cream sauce and greens. You can't miss.
Finally, end your stay with the Little Cholla Market, a weekly sensory delight offering locals and business owners a chance to gather and rub elbows in the main plaza. Local merchants show up with their wares and interact with the neighborhood regulars under string lights. A bit of culture is always part of the event, with art, music, and other programming. The event predates Culdesac Tempe's construction, initially taking place on the vacant lot that transformed into the car-free neighborhood.
Where to stay and how to get to Culdesac Tempe — car-free
Thankfully, you won't have to travel all the way to Belize for a car-free and affordable getaway. Culdesac Tempe falls within Tempe proper, about 15 miles east of Downtown Phoenix. Landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will leave you about 7 miles away by car. But who would drive there when you can get to Culdesac Tempe via light rail — a 42-minute trip. You weren't actually thinking about driving to America's first car-free neighborhood, were you?
Tempe's desert climate means face-melting summers and comfy winters. Plan your visit between late October and early April unless you want to experience an open-air sauna. Sunblock and a water bottle should be your constant companions regardless of when you visit. And, of course, comfortable walking shoes are a no-brainer if you're visiting a walkable community.
There are no apartments or accommodations to rent within Culdesac Tempe itself as of writing. You can find a place to rest your head within Tempe, with prices covering a broad range, from budget options under $100 to luxurious digs going over $300 per night. Of course, any place you book would ideally be within walking distance.