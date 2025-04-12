America's 'First Car-Free Neighborhood' Is A Walkable Arizona Gem Full Of Amenities And European Vibes

Imagine an American city without traffic lights, gas stations, pedestrian crossings, drive-thrus, and garages. A place where internal combustion engines and electric motors don't tread, a little amenity-filled gem overflowing with European vibes and abundant sunshine. This isn't a walkable fantasy. And it isn't a car-free island in Sweden, either. Walkers and cyclists, rejoice! You have an Arizona paradise called Culdesac Tempe, a pioneering neighborhood purpose-built for life without an automobile.

The "first car-free neighborhood" in America is technically a mixed residential and retail development nestled inside Tempe, Arizona. It fosters pedestrian-friendly routines guided by the concept of walkability. The result is a 6-acre residential community filled with all your daily necessities within reach by foot or bike.

Culdesac Tempe's appeal lies in its novelty. Construction started in 2021, but its e-bike obsession, autonomous driving options (outside the neighborhood, of course), and light rail service make it feel more like 2050. Imagine: More than half of the neighborhood is open space and used mainly for humans instead of parking. Visiting this gem feels like taking a time machine into a potential future America.