Just Outside Phoenix Is An Often-Overlooked Arizona City With Small-Town Charm And Palm-Lined Streets
Baseball, ballooning, and a Buc-ee's. These might not be the first things that come to mind when you think of Phoenix, but just outside the Valley of the Sun, one city delivers spring training baseball, a premier hot air balloon festival, and the first and only Buc-ee's convenience store location in Arizona. Known for its ultra-clean restrooms and beaver-themed merchandise, Buc-ee's has a cult following, making its arrival in Goodyear, Arizona, a highly anticipated event.
Goodyear began as an agricultural community, and when the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company arrived, its future bloomed, just like the cotton fields that first brought the company to Arizona. While its roots of success can be traced back to that land purchase in 1917, Goodyear is now one of the fastest-growing communities in the United States, known for its affordable housing and quiet way of life just 20 minutes west of Phoenix. Beyond its rapid growth, Goodyear offers palm-lined streets, unique hiking and biking trails, and family-friendly events worth planning your trip around.
A home run trip
If you're a baseball fan, there's nothing like taking in Major League Baseball Spring Training games in Arizona. Even if you just enjoy visiting unique stadiums, like the one in Texas with its own lazy river, Arizona's Spring Training should be on your list. With 200 games, 15 teams, and 10 stadiums across the greater Phoenix area, it's a home run experience. Plan your trip in February or March to take in the action.
Goodyear Ballpark is home to the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, bringing a built-in Ohio rivalry to the Arizona sunshine. With just 10,000 seats, the ballpark offers an intimate experience, giving fans the chance to see players up close. Children can enjoy the dedicated Kid Zone and a pint-sized wiffle ball field, while visitors will be greeted by The Ziz, a towering 60-foot 6-inch fiberglass statue at the entrance. That means it's as tall as the distance between the pitcher's mound and home plate.
Making Goodyear your home base can help you save on accommodations, with options ranging from RV parks and camping to budget-friendly hotels. Spring Training is a huge draw, bringing in 1.6 million visitors in 2024, so booking early is key. With so many games, even a weekday arrival at nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport can put you in the middle of the action.
Festivals and outdoor fun
If baseball isn't your thing, there are other fun activities to plan around, like the Arizona Balloon Classic each January. This three-day event features hot air balloons taking off in the mornings and a balloon glow at night, where tethered balloons light up in time with music. The festival raises funds for local nonprofits and includes food trucks, kid-friendly activities, and the option to book a hot air balloon ride. If you like ballooning events, like the world's largest festival in Albuquerque, but want fewer crowds, this one is worth checking out.
Goodyear also has plenty of options for getting outside. With more than 100 miles of trails in the area, you'll find everything from mountain biking and hiking to scenic desert walks. Estrella Mountain Regional Park has a nature center and a mix of easy and challenging trails, along with planned events and activities to enjoy the beautiful area and diverse desert. Goodyear is also a jumping-off point for the 315-mile Maricopa Trail, which will eventually circle the entire Phoenix metro area.
After enjoying Goodyear's outdoor activities, you'll likely be ready for a meal. Consider visiting Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, a local brewery known for its award-winning craft beers and burgers. Their menu features a variety of options, including tacos, burgers, and desserts like cinnamon and sugar churro donuts. The brewery has received positive reviews for its atmosphere and friendly staff and is the number one recommendation on Tripadvisor.