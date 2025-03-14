Just Outside Phoenix Is An Often-Overlooked Arizona City With Small-Town Charm And Palm-Lined Streets

If you're a baseball fan, there's nothing like taking in Major League Baseball Spring Training games in Arizona. Even if you just enjoy visiting unique stadiums, like the one in Texas with its own lazy river, Arizona's Spring Training should be on your list. With 200 games, 15 teams, and 10 stadiums across the greater Phoenix area, it's a home run experience. Plan your trip in February or March to take in the action.

Goodyear Ballpark is home to the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, bringing a built-in Ohio rivalry to the Arizona sunshine. With just 10,000 seats, the ballpark offers an intimate experience, giving fans the chance to see players up close. Children can enjoy the dedicated Kid Zone and a pint-sized wiffle ball field, while visitors will be greeted by The Ziz, a towering 60-foot 6-inch fiberglass statue at the entrance. That means it's as tall as the distance between the pitcher's mound and home plate.

Making Goodyear your home base can help you save on accommodations, with options ranging from RV parks and camping to budget-friendly hotels. Spring Training is a huge draw, bringing in 1.6 million visitors in 2024, so booking early is key. With so many games, even a weekday arrival at nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport can put you in the middle of the action.