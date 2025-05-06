Rick Steves Calls This Beautiful Border-Crossing Excursion 'The Most Exciting Day Trip In Europe'

One of the greatest joys of Europe for travelers is the ease with which you can cross borders. Unlike almost anywhere else in the world, the European Union allows frictionless, passport-free crossings from one member country to another, making journeys around Europe smooth and hassle-free. Indeed, in plenty of cases you may not even be aware you've crossed a border at all! Catching a train from Paris to Berlin or heading off on a road trip from Brussels to Amsterdam can feel as normal as visiting the next state over. There are plenty of people in the EU who live in one country and work in another, commuting across international borders without a second thought.

This seamless travel from one country to the next makes it "easy to throw a change of scenery and culture into your European itinerary," according to renowned European travel expert Rick Steves. The countries are relatively small, the distances between cities are short, and European public transport is generally excellent. There's something incomparably exciting about having breakfast in one country and lunch in another, which makes border-crossing excursions one of the most enjoyable ways to take a day trip.

Rick Steves highlights several excellent country-spanning day trips, including the border-busting Eurostar train journey from London to Paris and the breathtaking drive across the Balkans from Dubrovnik to Mostar. But the trip that Rick Steves highlights as "the most exciting day trip in Europe" isn't just crossing borders and moving countries. This excursion takes you to a whole new continent, from Spain across the Mediterranean to the bustling North African city of Tangier.