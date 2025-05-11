A Serene Island Off Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is An Uncrowded Outdoor Haven For Beach And Water Adventures
The Mississippi Gulf Coast is known for its spectacular beaches. As is the case in many beachy destinations, the best spots require a little work to get to. Locally known as Beach Boulevard, U.S. Highway 90 runs directly along the sand from Pass Christian all the way to Biloxi. With such easy access, it can be hard to stake out a spot all your own, especially on great beach days with perfect weather.
Deer Island is just offshore from the casino- and resort-lined shore of the Mississippi Gulf Coast's "Vegas of the South," Biloxi, but it feels a world away. The slice of paradise is an undeveloped spit of land with beaches, marshes, and forests. Birds soar overhead, dolphins play in the water, and nature lovers spend their days taking it all in by boat or kayak.
The 400-acre island is primarily a coastal preserve managed by the state. Eight acres are still privately owned — the only reminder that the island was homesteaded for generations. Beyond a newer boat dock, no infrastructure or development is left on the island. Instead, it is as nature intended: full of wildlife, long sandy beaches, and stunning vistas of the Gulf and cities in the distance. Walking trails explore the island's habitats, but nothing beats a leisurely stroll along the beach.
Sand, sun, and waves on Deer Island
If you want complete solitude, take a boat to Deer Island. Thankfully, you don't need a million-dollar yacht with a trained crew. For the casual day tripper, Biloxi Boat Tours will take you out for the day. If you like kayaking or paddleboarding, you can launch in Biloxi and paddle over on nice days. It only takes a few minutes to get to the beach, but if you want to circumnavigate the entire island, it's about 10 miles. It's a popular stop for boaters of all stripes, from beach loungers to morning birdwatchers and fishermen searching for a honey hole.
Shell middens and other archeological evidence show that Deer Island has been inhabited for hundreds of years. After the French arrived in Mississippi in 1699, a handful of settlers and their families occupied the island until 1969. For many years, it was the home for several generations of the Baker family until damage from Hurricane Camille drove them to move to Biloxi. Today, the island is uninhabited except for the birds and wildlife that call it home, and the occasional boater who comes to sightsee or camp for the night on its shores.
Deer Island isn't the area's only pristine barrier island to explore. The Gulf Islands National Seashore surrounds Deer Island, with the beautiful beaches of Ship Island just a few miles away by water. The Davis Bayou area of the seashore in Ocean Springs has a boat ramp, kayak launch, campground, and a visitors center where you can learn more about exploring the surrounding waters.
Exploring Deer Island and the other Gulf islands
Deer Island is directly off Biloxi's beach, the largest city in the area. Six airlines serve the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, making connections to the area easy. Biloxi Boat Tours is based at the Point Cadet Marina, and many paddlers use the public launch at the end of Kuhn Street in Biloxi. If you're launching a trailer boat, the nearest ramps are at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor or Davis Bayou in Ocean Springs. At the island, a 170-foot-long dock on the north side is available for tying up.
The Gulf Coast is most popular in the summer, as kids are out of school and the weather is perfect for splashing in the clear water. The earlier in the year, the better to avoid excessive heat and crowds. It is worth noting that the area is also affected by tropical storms and hurricanes. The season spans June through November, with the peak occurring around September 10. Winter is also a good time to visit; daily average temperatures only get to the 50s in the coldest months, and any amount of snow is extremely rare, making it a great place to escape from harsher climates.
There's no shortage of great places to stay when visiting Biloxi and the other towns along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. From the glitzy casinos and resorts in downtown Biloxi to the quieter beachside inns along Gulfport and quaint bed and breakfasts dotted in between, there's a room for every taste and budget. Average rates vary by the time of year, but are generally between $100 and $300 a night. If the glitz of Biloxi isn't your style, consider a quiet stay in the artsy town of Ocean Springs, only 10 minutes by car from Biloxi.