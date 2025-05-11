A Serene Island Off Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is An Uncrowded Outdoor Haven For Beach And Water Adventures

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is known for its spectacular beaches. As is the case in many beachy destinations, the best spots require a little work to get to. Locally known as Beach Boulevard, U.S. Highway 90 runs directly along the sand from Pass Christian all the way to Biloxi. With such easy access, it can be hard to stake out a spot all your own, especially on great beach days with perfect weather.

Deer Island is just offshore from the casino- and resort-lined shore of the Mississippi Gulf Coast's "Vegas of the South," Biloxi, but it feels a world away. The slice of paradise is an undeveloped spit of land with beaches, marshes, and forests. Birds soar overhead, dolphins play in the water, and nature lovers spend their days taking it all in by boat or kayak.

The 400-acre island is primarily a coastal preserve managed by the state. Eight acres are still privately owned — the only reminder that the island was homesteaded for generations. Beyond a newer boat dock, no infrastructure or development is left on the island. Instead, it is as nature intended: full of wildlife, long sandy beaches, and stunning vistas of the Gulf and cities in the distance. Walking trails explore the island's habitats, but nothing beats a leisurely stroll along the beach.