America's Only Hotel With Flight Simulators Offers A Chic Stay Out West With Mid-Century Modern Charm

Colorado Springs, known as America's Olympic City, is home to all kinds of fantastic attractions, like Garden of the Gods, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. Just outside the gates of the Air Force Academy is Hotel Polaris, the only hotel in North America where you can fly an F-16 or a 737 MAX (via simulator, of course). Along with the unique distinction of its in-house flight simulators, Hotel Polaris has multiple restaurants including a rooftop bar, a mountain-view outdoor pool, a spa, and impressive modern design. It's one of those hotels where you'll check in and never need (or want) to leave.

The nine-story hotel opened in 2024, and its mid-century design helps give it both a vintage and timeless vibe. It also pays homage to its location next to the Air Force Academy with an aviation and aerospace theme incorporated into the decor and artwork, like the check-in desk that looks like an airplane wing and the large "Red Calvera" sculpture by a local artist, which was inspired by a star.

Hotel Polaris is in northern Colorado Springs, about a 30-minute drive from the Colorado Springs Airport and an hour from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport. Next door to the hotel is the Hosmer Visitor Center; it's scheduled to open near the end of 2025 and will give visitors an insight into life at the Air Force Academy with immersive exhibits. The Cadet Chapel is one of the academy's most popular highlights. It's a modern architectural marvel at 150 feet tall with 17 spires made of faceted glass and aluminum (though note that it's being renovated and is closed until 2027).