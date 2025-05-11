America's Only Hotel With Flight Simulators Offers A Chic Stay Out West With Mid-Century Modern Charm
Colorado Springs, known as America's Olympic City, is home to all kinds of fantastic attractions, like Garden of the Gods, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. Just outside the gates of the Air Force Academy is Hotel Polaris, the only hotel in North America where you can fly an F-16 or a 737 MAX (via simulator, of course). Along with the unique distinction of its in-house flight simulators, Hotel Polaris has multiple restaurants including a rooftop bar, a mountain-view outdoor pool, a spa, and impressive modern design. It's one of those hotels where you'll check in and never need (or want) to leave.
The nine-story hotel opened in 2024, and its mid-century design helps give it both a vintage and timeless vibe. It also pays homage to its location next to the Air Force Academy with an aviation and aerospace theme incorporated into the decor and artwork, like the check-in desk that looks like an airplane wing and the large "Red Calvera" sculpture by a local artist, which was inspired by a star.
Hotel Polaris is in northern Colorado Springs, about a 30-minute drive from the Colorado Springs Airport and an hour from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport. Next door to the hotel is the Hosmer Visitor Center; it's scheduled to open near the end of 2025 and will give visitors an insight into life at the Air Force Academy with immersive exhibits. The Cadet Chapel is one of the academy's most popular highlights. It's a modern architectural marvel at 150 feet tall with 17 spires made of faceted glass and aluminum (though note that it's being renovated and is closed until 2027).
Try out the flight simulators at Hotel Polaris
The flight simulators that help make Hotel Polaris such a special place to visit are open for both hotel guests and visitors. There are two F-16 Fighting Falcon simulators side by side, so you can fly alone to see how you'd fare in a battle scenario or compete with a friend. You'll get a mixed-reality headset that lets you see the controls, with 360-degree views that make it seem like you're flying through the air. On the 737 MAX simulator, you can choose to take off or land at any airport in the country, and from the wraparound screen, you'll be able to take in the sights of your chosen city.
For all the simulators, there's someone working with you to help you understand the controls and to help maximize the fun and excitement of the experience. If you want to reserve your preferred time, you can book online in advance, or you can walk in to see what's available. The sessions run in half-hour increments up to two hours, with prices starting at $70 (as of this writing). You do have to be 12 and over to use them.
Rooms, relaxation, and restaurant options at Hotel Polaris
Aviation-themed decor can be found throughout the 375 guest rooms at Hotel Polaris. There are pictures of the famous Cadet Chapel and star charts on the walls, as well as an airplane paperweight on the desk and teddy bears on the bed wearing Air Force Academy garb. There's a mix of rooms and suites, many of which have mountain views. Club-level rooms have access to the Club Lounge, which features a free continental breakfast along with snacks and drinks during the day.
For those looking to maximize their relaxation on vacation, the Ascend Spa at Hotel Polaris offers massages and facials, or you can lounge at the seasonal outdoor pool. You can order food and drinks to enjoy poolside, and non-guests can visit with ResortPass.
Along with poolside dining, many of the restaurants at the hotel have decor that's as beautiful as the food is delicious. The Thunderbird Bar near the lobby serves creative cocktails and small bites. Next to the Thunderbird Bar is Pamela's, the premier restaurant at the hotel. It's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with dishes like lobster mac and cheese and Colorado lamb lollipops. Doolie's is a casual restaurant reminiscent of an old-time soda parlor serving hot dogs, burgers, and milkshakes. And up on the ninth floor is The Aviator, a beautifully decorated space with star-themed decor and luxe blue and gold velvet furnishings. You can sit out on the patio to enjoy the mountain views or stay inside next to the fireplace, and the menu here features sushi rolls and other shareable dishes alongside impressive signature cocktails.