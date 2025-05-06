East Asia's Happiest Country In 2025 Is An Underrated Paradise Full Of Hot Springs And National Parks
The East Asian island nation of Taiwan is absolutely packed full of stunning natural wonders and gripping cultural sights, sounds and flavors, yet somehow it tends to be overlooked by travelers. But don't imagine for a second that the Taiwanese are sad about you not visiting. Indeed, this underrated destination is the region's happiest country according to the index in Gallup's World Happiness Report 2025, far surpassing Japan and other Asian nations. The data assesses nations' healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, social support, and GDP per capita, amongst other positive and negative factors.
This is not only good news for locals, but also for tourists. Booking a flight to the capital city, Taipei, which is served by U.S. airlines Delta and United as well as its own national carrier, EVA Air, is always rewarding. From Taipei, it's easy to take the Taiwan High Speed Rail trains (bullet train-esque but at a fraction of the price) to the vibrant old trading port towns and cities that line the mainland facing the West coast of the country. Or hop on a train and head to the rugged East coast, where hikers, surfers, and nature lovers typically make a beeline.
The vivid colors of spring and fall, whether it's the soft pink cherry blossom of the former or the dark reds and fire oranges of the latter, make these shoulder seasons an excellent time to go. Summer is the rainy season across most of Asia, Taiwan included, so it may not be the best time for an outdoorsy hiking trip, but it is a fine time to explore the cities if you go prepared with waterproof outerwear. Whenever you decide to go, the Taiwanese locals will give you a warm welcome. We can't spot signs of overtourism or hostility towards visitors in the region's happiest country.
Taiwan is hot springs heaven
Much like Japan, Taiwan has a strong bathing culture. This volcanic island is the home of seemingly endless natural hot springs that flow in abundance near the more mountainous center of the country. Beitou, just outside Taipei on the capital city's public subway system, is Taiwan's most well-known hot springs destination. Hundreds of hotels have their own warm, hot and cold baths for guests to rotate around and relax in, but if you're staying in Taipei and making a day trip to Beitou, there are a couple of public facilities that are a lot of fun as you can go and soak with members of the local community who will be extremely impressed if you can sit in these hot pools.
Probably the second most accessible destination after the comparatively busy Beitou is the hot springs town of Wulai, which is south of Taipei. This picturesque valley is dissected by the River Nanshi, which is lined by hot spring resorts and public pools. It's another popular destination, and while you can reach it via a combination of buses and trains on public transportation, renting a car is advised. If you're a real bathing fanatic, Taiwan has spectacular hidden hot springs dotted around the country, particularly further south. Guanziling in Tainan or Lisong Hot Spring, right down in the coastal region of Taitung in the southeast of Taiwan, are under the radar spots to put on your bathing bucket list.
Get on the trail at Taiwan's national parks
Taiwan is home to lakes, forests, national scenic areas, and nine official national parks that are located throughout the country, including Kenting National Park, Yushan National Park, and Yangmingshan National Park. Head south from Taipei to underrated Taichung City, which is close to awe-inspiring outdoor sites and a gateway for nature-loving adventure. One of Taiwan's most famous natural wonders is the majestic Sun Moon Lake, just about a 90-minute bus ride out of Taichung. Twenty-two miles in diameter, this lake is a great destination for hikers and cyclists alike, as a ridiculously scenic bike path lines its shores. Follow the bike path's trail around the lake at sunset for unfathomably beautiful views, and have your camera at the ready.
Further south, Alishan National Scenic Area, or just Alishan for short, is home to Taiwan's highest mountain, the 12,966-foot-high mountain, Yushan, aka Mount Jade. It's been the most popular natural site in the country for generations, particularly during cherry blossom season when the pink-flowered trees are in bloom across the vast expanse of hills. Eryanping Trail is just one path through Alishan that hikers love, but if you're not a gifted trekker, you can take the small, old-world style Alishan Forest Railway around this stunning region. With hot springs, mountains, lakes, and natural wonders so readily accessible, it's no wonder Taiwanese people rank as the happiest in East Asia.