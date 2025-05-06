East Asia's Happiest Country In 2025 Is An Underrated Paradise Full Of Hot Springs And National Parks

The East Asian island nation of Taiwan is absolutely packed full of stunning natural wonders and gripping cultural sights, sounds and flavors, yet somehow it tends to be overlooked by travelers. But don't imagine for a second that the Taiwanese are sad about you not visiting. Indeed, this underrated destination is the region's happiest country according to the index in Gallup's World Happiness Report 2025, far surpassing Japan and other Asian nations. The data assesses nations' healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, social support, and GDP per capita, amongst other positive and negative factors.

This is not only good news for locals, but also for tourists. Booking a flight to the capital city, Taipei, which is served by U.S. airlines Delta and United as well as its own national carrier, EVA Air, is always rewarding. From Taipei, it's easy to take the Taiwan High Speed Rail trains (bullet train-esque but at a fraction of the price) to the vibrant old trading port towns and cities that line the mainland facing the West coast of the country. Or hop on a train and head to the rugged East coast, where hikers, surfers, and nature lovers typically make a beeline.

The vivid colors of spring and fall, whether it's the soft pink cherry blossom of the former or the dark reds and fire oranges of the latter, make these shoulder seasons an excellent time to go. Summer is the rainy season across most of Asia, Taiwan included, so it may not be the best time for an outdoorsy hiking trip, but it is a fine time to explore the cities if you go prepared with waterproof outerwear. Whenever you decide to go, the Taiwanese locals will give you a warm welcome. We can't spot signs of overtourism or hostility towards visitors in the region's happiest country.