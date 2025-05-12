A Captivating Beach Hidden Along The Coast Of Jalisco Offers A Quiet Getaway In Mexico

Few places in Mexico do peace and tranquility quite as well as the beach towns of Jalisco. The stretch of coast from Puerto Vallarta down to Barra de Navidad is an underdeveloped paradise of pristine beaches, remote fishing villages, and lush jungle. From the luxury boutique hotels of Careyes and Las Alamandas on the underrated sunny paradise of the "Happy Coast" to the hidden bays of Yelapa, Pizota, and Corrales, Jalisco's coastline is something special, a world away from the more famous resorts of Cancún or the crowded attractions of Los Cabos.

Tucked away from Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta around the curve of the Cabo Corrientes and hidden down a long, dusty road, Mayto Beach is one of the most charming spots on this incredible stretch of coast and one of the best beaches in Mexico. Despite being relatively close to the bright lights of Puerto Vallarta, at least as the crow flies, it is remote and secluded, with minimal modern infrastructure and few foreign tourists.

It's not an easy place to visit, which is the key to its serene charm. Puerto Vallarta is the closest international airport (just over 50 miles away), but the drive takes more than two hours, thanks to the narrow jungle road down to the coast from the town of El Tuito on Highway 200. There are buses that run from Puerto Vallarta to El Tuito, but you will still need to arrange a taxi for the ride through the jungle to the sea, as there is only one colectivo bus from El Tuito to Mayto per day. One delightful alternative is to take a water taxi, locally known as a panga, from Boca de Tomatlan near Puerto Vallarta, travelling by motorboat around the hidden bays of Cabo Corrientes until you reach Mayto.