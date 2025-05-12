A Captivating Beach Hidden Along The Coast Of Jalisco Offers A Quiet Getaway In Mexico
Few places in Mexico do peace and tranquility quite as well as the beach towns of Jalisco. The stretch of coast from Puerto Vallarta down to Barra de Navidad is an underdeveloped paradise of pristine beaches, remote fishing villages, and lush jungle. From the luxury boutique hotels of Careyes and Las Alamandas on the underrated sunny paradise of the "Happy Coast" to the hidden bays of Yelapa, Pizota, and Corrales, Jalisco's coastline is something special, a world away from the more famous resorts of Cancún or the crowded attractions of Los Cabos.
Tucked away from Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta around the curve of the Cabo Corrientes and hidden down a long, dusty road, Mayto Beach is one of the most charming spots on this incredible stretch of coast and one of the best beaches in Mexico. Despite being relatively close to the bright lights of Puerto Vallarta, at least as the crow flies, it is remote and secluded, with minimal modern infrastructure and few foreign tourists.
It's not an easy place to visit, which is the key to its serene charm. Puerto Vallarta is the closest international airport (just over 50 miles away), but the drive takes more than two hours, thanks to the narrow jungle road down to the coast from the town of El Tuito on Highway 200. There are buses that run from Puerto Vallarta to El Tuito, but you will still need to arrange a taxi for the ride through the jungle to the sea, as there is only one colectivo bus from El Tuito to Mayto per day. One delightful alternative is to take a water taxi, locally known as a panga, from Boca de Tomatlan near Puerto Vallarta, travelling by motorboat around the hidden bays of Cabo Corrientes until you reach Mayto.
Where to stay near Mayto Beach
Mayto Beach lies at the end of a long road hemmed in by verdant tropical jungle, a drive of about an hour from the nearest town and highway. Arriving at Jalisco's coast, you are greeted by a lazy 11-mile curve of sumptuous, soft, golden sand and almost nothing else. A few rustic palapas poke their noses out of the jungle that encroaches onto the beach, and there is a low-rise hotel and a makeshift eatery/bar with plastic tables and chairs near the southern end of the beach. Mostly, it is stunning sea views, gently rolling green hills, and mile after mile of empty sand.
Accommodation options in Mayto are limited but excellent. Hotel Mayto is a simple, relaxed affair with pretty lawns that run down onto the beach and a lively beach bar by the pool. El Rinconcito is even more laid-back, a family-owned spot with great service and a superb restaurant. There are also a few homestays and holiday rentals to be found, and some intrepid people even enjoy camping on the beach!
Just over a mile down the road, Tehuamixtle Beach is a fantastic spot for snorkelers, with calmer waters protected by its location in a tiny cove. It also boasts several fantastic seafood restaurants, which are a wonderful option if you tire of the handful of eateries in Mayto. The locally harvested giant oysters at Cande's Restaurant and Bar are a particular highlight.
Sea turtles, whales, and an unexpected music festival
Ultimately, no one comes to Playa Mayto for adrenaline-pumping excitement or blockbuster attractions and tourist sights. It is a place to breathe, relax, and do nothing. That said, there are plenty of things to do for those who want to fill their days with a little more than just swimming and sunbathing. You can head off on horseback for a ride up and down the empty beach or hire a kayak from your lodgings for a paddle along the coast. Whales are regular visitors to the Mexican Pacific coast, and from December until March, you are likely to see migrating humpbacks playing in the waters offshore.
If exploring nature is your thing, you can organize mangrove tours by kayak, taking you through the hidden channels to see a vast array of birds, monkeys, and even the occasional crocodile. Animal lovers will definitely want to check out the Campamento de Protección a la Tortuga Marina. This is one of Jalisco's biggest conservation organizations, based in Mayto, dedicated to protecting and preserving the endangered sea turtle populations and their nesting sites along the coast. There are some fun volunteering opportunities available, as well as the chance to participate in releasing newborn hatchlings to make their way safely to the sea for the first time.
Surprisingly, Mayto is also the home of one of Mexico's loveliest boutique music festivals. The Ayotl Beach Fest first took place in 2022, with camping on the beach and a luxe combination of morning yoga, pool parties, live bands, and late-night DJs spinning blissed-out tunes. With the proceeds going to fund local schools and conservation efforts, it is a brilliantly ethical celebration in one of the most beautiful festival sites in the world.