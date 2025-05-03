Rick Steves Says To Skip One Of Spain's Most Popular Coastal Escapes Due To 'Ridiculous Prices' And Crowds

Spain has some unbelievably beautiful places to visit, from the gorgeous Retiro Park in Madrid, to the soaring towers of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, to the astonishing volcanic landscape of the island of Tenerife. However, there is one place in Spain that travel pro Rick Steves says to skip, and he's got good reasons for it. Costa del Sol, along the southern edge of the country in Andalucia, runs from La Línea de la Concepción to Nerja, and it's a popular destination for European tourists. In fact, in 2024, it welcomed 13.6 million visitors, which was up a whopping 12% from the year before. Even American tourism has spiked recently. However, Steves says to skip this one, writing on his website that, "To northern Europeans, the sun is a drug, and this is their needle. Anything resembling a quaint fishing village has been bikini-strangled and Nivea-creamed."

Steves says visitors to the region face, "concrete, pollution, ridiculous prices, and traffic jams," and that it's not going to give you any sense of the real culture of southern Spain. In fact, in another post, he says, "Much of Spain's south coast is so bad, it's interesting." Yikes! One place that has been pegged as a big tourist trap in the area is Torremolinos, which is full of souvenir shops and outdated resorts from the area's tourist heyday in the 1970s. If you can't stand crowds, you may also want to skip Fuengirola, which may be less expensive than other parts of Costa del Sol, but feels very much like a warmer version of England.