The Mediterranean's 'Silent City' Is A Calm Medieval Metropolis With Unique Architecture, Wine, And Old Charm

Composed of five islands between Sicily and Tunisia, Malta's strategic location has made it a coveted prize for centuries. With Neolithic temples, Phoenician and Roman ruins, and remarkably well-preserved medieval cities, Malta is the perfect Mediterranean island for a historic vacation. It has three UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the capital, Valletta. The crown jewel of Malta's historic sites, however, is the walled medieval city of Mdina.

Once Malta's capital, this majestic fortified city was the seat of power on the island under the command of the Knights of St. John. From here, the Knights fended off the mighty Ottoman Empire in a navy battle known as the Great Siege of Malta. After their victory, the Knights of St. John decided to build a much larger capital in Valletta, abandoning Mdina so quickly that it was nicknamed "the silent city" for its eerie empty streets. Today, Mdina is prized for its quiet streets, with few residents and virtually no traffic on its stone streets.

To visit, you can fly into Malta's International Airport just 20 minutes from the city by car or bus. Alternatively, you could take a ferry from Sicily. Boats depart every day from Pozzallo and drop passengers right in Valletta's harbour after about 1 hour and 45 minutes at sea. From Valletta, you can rent a car or take the bus to Mdina. Note that if you take a car, you'll have to park outside the city walls. Buses leave every 10 minutes, and the ride is under 30 minutes.