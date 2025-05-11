This Adventurous Road Trip Route Takes You Through Three Stunning Colorado Canyons In One Day

If you're looking to see some of the most impressive geological features and historical spots in Colorado, if not the entire United States, there is one short road trip that you should definitely consider. It only has three stops, but each one of them is a staggering destination. Start your trip just over two and a half hours west of Denver along I-70 at Glenwood Canyon [pictured] to see the river surging between the limestone walls, then head to underrated yet breathtaking Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park for dramatic cliff views, and then end your journey in the fascinating Canyons of the Ancients National Monument to learn about the people who lived in this incredible place thousands of years ago.

If you have a long weekend coming up, this road trip may be the perfect way to spend it. The entire journey is under seven hours of driving along CO-133 S, so if you really wanted to get an early start and hit all of these spots in the same day you could. But if you have the time, you'll almost certainly have a more rewarding experience by devoting one full day to each destination and picking up the drive in the morning.