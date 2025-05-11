This Adventurous Road Trip Route Takes You Through Three Stunning Colorado Canyons In One Day
If you're looking to see some of the most impressive geological features and historical spots in Colorado, if not the entire United States, there is one short road trip that you should definitely consider. It only has three stops, but each one of them is a staggering destination. Start your trip just over two and a half hours west of Denver along I-70 at Glenwood Canyon [pictured] to see the river surging between the limestone walls, then head to underrated yet breathtaking Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park for dramatic cliff views, and then end your journey in the fascinating Canyons of the Ancients National Monument to learn about the people who lived in this incredible place thousands of years ago.
If you have a long weekend coming up, this road trip may be the perfect way to spend it. The entire journey is under seven hours of driving along CO-133 S, so if you really wanted to get an early start and hit all of these spots in the same day you could. But if you have the time, you'll almost certainly have a more rewarding experience by devoting one full day to each destination and picking up the drive in the morning.
Explore Colorado landscapes at Glenwood Canyon and Black Canyon of the Gunnison
The Centennial State is packed with towering mountains, unusual rock formations, and gorgeous wilderness, but Glenwood Canyon [pictured] is one of the ultimate destinations in Colorado. That's where this epic journey begins. It was formed by the ancient Colorado River flowing through it, carving out the limestone canyon over thousands of years. The river is still flowing today, and some of the most popular things to do there are on the water. Whether you want to enjoy heart-pounding whitewater river rafting, hike along the Grizzly Creek Trail to see mountains rising up on either side of you and hear the flowing of waterfalls, or just take in the incredible views, you'll find an exciting way to spend your day. Glenwood Canyon is less than 10 minutes from family-owned Ami's Acres Campground, where at time of writing, it costs around $40 per night for two people to stay in a tent.
While you should aim to devote at least a full day to each destination to really explore them, if you were going to combine two, it should really be Glenwood Canyon and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park [pictured], because they are less than two-and-a-half hours apart. This incredible park gets its name from the extremely narrow chasm that runs through it, so deep that the shadows cast on its walls look almost black. After a long day of exploring the hiking trails, you can stay at one of Black Canyon's campgrounds for about $20.
Explore ancient Colorado history at Canyon of the Ancients National Monument
After another three or so hours in the car, you will arrive at Canyon of the Ancients National Monument. It is not a single historical site as the name might imply, but an incredible stretch of land, almost as large as New York City, that is absolutely packed with archeological sites — the highest density in the entire country. As you explore this place, you will find signs of the Ancestral Puebloan cultures which once lived here, building homes, farming crops, maintaining dams and reservoirs, and carving images into the stone. Canyon of the Ancients National Monument is one of the awe-inspiring places that you can see ancient rock art in the United States.
Hike the Sand Canyon & Rock Creek trails and stay on the path as you explore to avoid accidentally damaging the ancient walls, art, and artifacts around you. You will definitely be able to get a good look at them as you go. However, this isn't a museum, and it will take a lot of work to see the best this place has to offer. Expect grueling switchbacks and come prepared with water and sturdy hiking boots for the journey. If you'd like to spend the night here, camping is allowed along some routes like Country Road N, 10, G, and 14 — just make sure to check that you're following all the Bureau of Land Management regulations and staying far enough away from important artifacts.