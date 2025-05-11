Beachfront Restaurants Await On Washington's 'Shellfish Trail', Where You Can Harvest Your Own Seafood
When it comes to seafood, everyone has their preferences. Some people love fresh fish filets, while others love cracking open crabs and other crustaceans. If you're someone who loves a good bivalve species (e.g., clams, mussels, scallops, and oysters), there's no better place to indulge in your passion than Washington state. Specifically, the destination for you is the northwestern edge of the state, where mollusk fisheries and restaurants abound. In fact, there's even an official "shellfish trail" you can follow, guiding you on your journey to harvest and eat the freshest bivalves around. Stretching from Olympia to the Canadian border, the trail takes you through beaches, shellfish farms, restaurants, and even an estuarium.
What makes this whole area so appealing is that it allows you to customize your journey. Do you want to harvest the fish from the sea and experience the process from start to finish, enjoying the fruits of your labor? Or do you just want to feast at some of the best seafood restaurants in the region? Whether you're traveling along the trail for a day, a weekend, or longer, there's more than enough to do (and eat) to keep you engaged.
So, pack your mud boots and oyster knives, and let's take a trip down Washington's shellfish trail and "sea" what all the fuss is about.
What is the shellfish trail in Washington?
The northern end of the Shellfish Trail begins in the quiet, underrated beach town full of charm and art, Blaine. This city sits next to the Canadian border, and it is home to the Drayton Harbor Oyster Co., a perfect starting point for your journey. You can enjoy freshly prepared oysters at the restaurant or head into Drayton Harbor and collect them yourself (be sure to follow Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife regulations). Farther down, you'll run into the town of Bellingham, followed by Samish Bay, which is another fantastic public beach and harvesting site.
Since you're already in the area, it may make sense to take a day trip to the San Juan Islands. Although harvesting shellfish there is closed at the time of this writing, you can still enjoy fresh bivalves at local restaurants. One of the best locations on the islands is Friday Harbor, a walkable coastal town that offers a quiet and charming retreat during your vacation. You'll need to take a ferry, or you can book a charter cruise if you don't want to deal with taking your car back and forth.
If you're planning on harvesting your own bivalves during your trip, you'll need the right supplies and a fishing license from the state of Washington. Depending on which bivalve species you're looking for, you may need digging equipment. When harvesting oysters, you should have a shucking knife and cut-resistant gloves. Packing mud boots and high-waist waders is also a smart idea to keep yourself relatively clean and dry. Also, make sure to follow harvesting rules, such as refilling holes after removing any clams.
Planning your trip along the shellfish trail
Fortunately, the shellfish trail runs adjacent to Seattle, so it's easy to fly into the big city and drive to your first destination. If you're planning on going north to south, it's about two and a half hours from the airport to Blaine. Alternatively, you can stay close to Puget Sound and explore smaller cities, like Gig Harbor, the charming "maritime city" with picturesque harbor views. This area is also full of public harvesting beaches, such as Eagle Creek and Belfair. Alternatively, you can visit area farms like Chelsea Farms or Taylor Shellfish Farms if you don't want to harvest your dinner yourself. Finally, if you want to learn more about these species (and others), you can visit the Puget Sound Estuarium in Olympia.
As far as seafood restaurants go, there are so many to choose from that it's impossible to narrow them down. You can find a comprehensive list of places specializing in bivalves on the Shellfish Trail website, which categorizes them by region. Some of these spots are restaurants connected to local farms, so you can see how they harvest oysters and clams, and then enjoy them on the half shell with a cocktail.
Another point to consider when planning your Washington seafood trip is timing it to coincide with OysterFest. The festival occurs at the beginning of October in the town of Shelton, and it's the best way to explore new ways of enjoying your favorite mollusks (including the native geoducks). Finally, if you are harvesting your own fish, pay attention to open seasons so you know you'll be able to find something.