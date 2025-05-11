Beachfront Restaurants Await On Washington's 'Shellfish Trail', Where You Can Harvest Your Own Seafood

When it comes to seafood, everyone has their preferences. Some people love fresh fish filets, while others love cracking open crabs and other crustaceans. If you're someone who loves a good bivalve species (e.g., clams, mussels, scallops, and oysters), there's no better place to indulge in your passion than Washington state. Specifically, the destination for you is the northwestern edge of the state, where mollusk fisheries and restaurants abound. In fact, there's even an official "shellfish trail" you can follow, guiding you on your journey to harvest and eat the freshest bivalves around. Stretching from Olympia to the Canadian border, the trail takes you through beaches, shellfish farms, restaurants, and even an estuarium.

What makes this whole area so appealing is that it allows you to customize your journey. Do you want to harvest the fish from the sea and experience the process from start to finish, enjoying the fruits of your labor? Or do you just want to feast at some of the best seafood restaurants in the region? Whether you're traveling along the trail for a day, a weekend, or longer, there's more than enough to do (and eat) to keep you engaged.

So, pack your mud boots and oyster knives, and let's take a trip down Washington's shellfish trail and "sea" what all the fuss is about.