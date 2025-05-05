The Best Airports For Visiting The Grand Canyon, Depending On Your Vacation Goals

So the Grand Canyon is pretty big, right? Like a mad colossus just started hacking away at the rock with a mountain-sized sword and left a jagged, criss-crossed cleft in Earth's face. And at 277 miles long and 18 miles wide at its widest, it's not only staggering to behold up close, but impossible to visit all at once. You've got to pinpoint certain areas of the canyon and build your itineraries around them. Typically, this includes the popular South Rim, the less popular North Rim, the small East Rim, Grand Canyon West (sometimes called West Rim), or off-the-beaten-path stretches like the ghost town, Tuweep. Trips to each one benefit from arriving via a different airport, although some airports are better overall choices no matter what.

First off, there's a difference between the Grand Canyon National Park and the entire Grand Canyon. The national park constitutes one circular area of the canyon's east-of-middle section, and includes the South Rim and North Rim. The rest of the canyon falls outside the national park. Two parts — Grand Canyon West and the Havasu Falls area — fall under the management of the Hualapai Nation and the Havasupai tribe, respectively. This doesn't affect access to those areas, but it's something to consider when determining what kind of Grand Canyon trip you want.

Some sections of the canyon, like Grand Canyon West, are easily incorporated into a Las Vegas trip and best accessed via the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada (LAS). Other choices are less clear, but boil down to Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Prescott Regional Airport, Sedona Airport, and a couple tiny airport options.