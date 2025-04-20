A Valley Hidden In The Grand Canyon Is A Secret Spot With Unmatched Views And Zip-Lining
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Did you know you can visit part of the Grand Canyon that isn't governed by the United States? When you explore the West Rim, you're actually entering the sovereign land of the Hualapai (pronounced Wal-lah-pie) people. As a federally recognized tribe, the Hualapai have the right to govern this sacred and stunning region of northwestern Arizona as they see fit. Fortunately for us, they choose to share it. This area is called Grand Canyon West, and it offers breathtaking ways to experience a little-known side canyon — Quartermaster Canyon — whether by rafting through or soaring above it on a zip line.
Open to the public since 2007, Grand Canyon West gives visitors a chance to peer into Quartermaster Canyon and experience a whole new perspective on the geology of the Grand Canyon. It's a view unlike anything you'll find at the more popular South Rim. While there are plenty of things to do at Grand Canyon West, reaching Quartermaster Canyon requires a guided adventure — typically by river raft, helicopter, or via a zip-line that stretches across its dramatic opening. Before you go on this trip, it's important to decide how you want to experience Quartermaster Canyon, as some adventures require advance reservations and early start times.
Visiting Quartermaster Canyon by air or by water?
Short on time? The fastest way to experience Quartermaster Canyon is a helicopter ride down into the canyon. Expect to pay as much as $1900 per person for a helicopter ride, which gives you a fantastic overview of the canyon.
If you choose the whitewater rafting tour, start your journey in Peach Springs, Arizona, where you'll check in at the Hualapai Lodge. Most visitors stay overnight here, as Hualapai River Runners begin their one-day rafting tours at 7:00 a.m., and two-day trips start even earlier at 6:00 a.m. Other tour operators will pick you up at your Las Vegas hotel and drive you back after your adventure. All of the tours descend to the river via Diamond Creek Road — the only road that reaches the Colorado River.
At Diamond Creek Beach, you'll board your raft and begin an unforgettable journey. You'll be suited up in safety gear and put your personal items into dry bags. Hold on tight — your boat will motor through Class II and Class III rapids, which means you should definitely expect to get wet! Midway through the trip, you'll stop at a quiet beach for a short hike to Travertine Falls, a hidden natural waterfall tucked into the canyon walls. After your return to the water, the river calms, and the canyon narrows as you enter Quartermaster Canyon. Here, you can gaze up at layered canyon walls in endless shades of brown — evidence of six million years of geological history revealed through erosion.
Zip across the Quartermaster Canyon
Another way to see Quartermaster Canyon is by zipline. The Zipline at Grand Canyon West features two separate runs, both with a rush of adrenaline included! The first is about 1,100 feet long and gives riders a gradual introduction to the experience. The second run is longer, approximately 2,100 feet, and steeper, offering wider views of the surrounding canyon, including a look into Quartermaster Canyon. Each run includes four parallel lines, so up to four people can ride at once. After completing the first leg, you'll land on a platform before continuing on to the second line. Riders typically reach speeds up to 50 miles per hour. It's a fast, high-altitude way to experience the canyon without even putting on your hiking boots.
Now that you've chosen your adventure, let's help you get there. Grand Canyon West is actually closer to Las Vegas than to the main entrances of Grand Canyon National Park. In fact, the drive from the West Rim to the South Rim takes at least four hours. Of course, that's only if you don't make stops along the way. If you are traveling from the South Rim, you'll want to take your time. You might find yourself pulling over in Seligman, dubbed the "Birthplace of Historic Route 66," or visiting Bearizona in Williams, a drive-through wildlife park offering an immersive animal experience you won't find anywhere else in the state. If you're coming from Las Vegas, you'll drive about two hours on Interstate 11 to Highway 93. Be sure to stop at Hoover Dam for a spectacular view of the engineering marvel that delivers power, water, flood protection, and a whole lot of photo ops.