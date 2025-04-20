A Valley Hidden In The Grand Canyon Is A Secret Spot With Unmatched Views And Zip-Lining

Short on time? The fastest way to experience Quartermaster Canyon is a helicopter ride down into the canyon. Expect to pay as much as $1900 per person for a helicopter ride, which gives you a fantastic overview of the canyon.

If you choose the whitewater rafting tour, start your journey in Peach Springs, Arizona, where you'll check in at the Hualapai Lodge. Most visitors stay overnight here, as Hualapai River Runners begin their one-day rafting tours at 7:00 a.m., and two-day trips start even earlier at 6:00 a.m. Other tour operators will pick you up at your Las Vegas hotel and drive you back after your adventure. All of the tours descend to the river via Diamond Creek Road — the only road that reaches the Colorado River.

At Diamond Creek Beach, you'll board your raft and begin an unforgettable journey. You'll be suited up in safety gear and put your personal items into dry bags. Hold on tight — your boat will motor through Class II and Class III rapids, which means you should definitely expect to get wet! Midway through the trip, you'll stop at a quiet beach for a short hike to Travertine Falls, a hidden natural waterfall tucked into the canyon walls. After your return to the water, the river calms, and the canyon narrows as you enter Quartermaster Canyon. Here, you can gaze up at layered canyon walls in endless shades of brown — evidence of six million years of geological history revealed through erosion.