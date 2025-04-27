The Gateway To Grand Canyon's North Rim Is A Hub Of Adventure With Easy Access To 3 National Parks
Planning the ultimate summer road trip to the Grand Canyon and other stunning national parks of Arizona and Utah? You're not alone. Thousands of other people could be having the same idea right now. If you prefer smaller crowds, it might be fun to take the road less traveled and stay in a community that is a gateway to the less touristy side of the Grand Canyon — the North Rim. It's a peaceful alternative to the South Rim with fewer hikers and a greater number of trails. The North Rim is actually only 10 miles from the South Rim, but it's about a 200-mile drive or a 20-mile hike. Only about 10% of the millions of Grand Canyon visitors make it here each year because it is remote and only open from mid-May through mid-October.
Fredonia, Arizona, is just 90 minutes from the North Rim and has a bit of a time capsule feel. It's home to Arizona's longest bar, some great spots for abandoned-building photography, and a peek into the past at some of the state's lesser-known parks and museums. Plus, while you're on this trip, you can feel good knowing you're supporting a small community that depends on tourists who largely stay during just a few months of the year. It also makes a great base camp to explore or take a scenic road trip to several of Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks, along with several nearby national monuments. There is so much outdoor adventure along this stretch of the Arizona-Utah border, you might have a hard time narrowing down the choices!
Planning your trip to Fredonia
Fredonia is located along what's known as the Arizona Strip, a remote section of the state cut off from the rest of Arizona by the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River. That means getting there is a bit trickier, but the payoff is worth it. You can fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, rent a car, and drive about five hours north to Fredonia. Or, cut about two hours off your drive time by flying into Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and picking up a rental car. If you're planning to camp, you can also rent an RV or camper van in Flagstaff. If you choose to fly into Las Vegas (a three-hour drive from Fredonia), you might want to visit Zion National Park first.
With short-term rentals, stays at local ranches like Ethel's Hideout, or give free boondocking a whirl, there are several options if you want to spend a few days here in Fredonia. In fact, staying here could save you hundreds of dollars on accommodations alone. A night at the North Rim's Grand Canyon Lodge typically costs between $200 and $400. This historic property, which dates back to 1928, is on many a bucket list thanks to its remote location, historic charm, and canyon-edge views. You may want to splurge on a night here to soak in the sunrise and sunset from the wide patio lined with rustic seating — or at least plan to enjoy a meal in the spectacular dining room, surrounded by rough limestone walls and dark timber beams.
Explore Bryce Canyon and Zion from Fredonia
Not only is Fredonia the gateway to the North Rim, but it is also within drivable distance from several other national parks. From Fredonia, you're about 90 minutes from Bryce Canyon, the most unique national park in the U.S. with its epic hoodoos (rock columns of irregular shapes and sizes) and stunning vistas. You're also only about an hour from Zion National Park, with its sandstone cliffs, slot canyons, and scenic drives. While it is possible to see both of these national parks in one day, you may want to consider making two separate day trips from your Fredonia base camp.
On day one, head to Zion to hike on your own along trails like Watchman Trail and Pa'rus Trail. If hiking isn't your thing, invest in a small group e-bike tour that will take you to all of the most popular spots in Zion. E-bikes are a great choice for multigenerational families since you can use as much or as little of the power as you need. Prices for this tour start at $139 per person, which doesn't include the $35 national park entrance fee. The tour takes about three hours. It's important to note the time difference between Arizona and Utah, depending on the time of year you're visiting, so you don't miss your reservation. Utah observes daylight saving time, while Arizona does not.
On day two, head out to Bryce Canyon National Park as early as you can to give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the rock formations. You can take a 30-minute ranger-led class called the "Hoodoo Geology Talk" to learn more about these spectacular columns. Other fun things to do in the park include scenic drives to Sunset Point, Inspiration Point, and Bryce Point. Alternatively, you could come to the park later in the day to take in the stunning night sky. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, rangers pull out telescopes and teach visitors about the cosmos in this International Dark Sky park.
One of a kind stops near Fredonia
Due to limited options for food and other essentials in Fredonia, be sure to check out nearby Kanab, Utah. You really can't tell the difference between the two communities, which sit just 7 miles apart. One key thing to note: Utah has more restrictions on the sale and purchase of alcohol. If you're hoping to grab a drink with dinner, stay on the Arizona side and head into Fredonia's historic Buckskin Tavern, dating back to 1934, which boasts Arizona's longest bar — though they don't specify exactly how long it is. The tavern also offers an iconic spot for photography, with its glowing neon sign and rusted truck parked out front.
You'll find old gas stations, a church, and other buildings in various states of disrepair that make for compelling photo ops around the Main Street area. Some structures still display faded murals from decades past, weathered by time and the elements. Today, about 1,300 people live here. This area was first inhabited by Indigenous peoples who farmed the land and thrived in the region's challenging environment. To learn more about the area's earliest residents, visit the Red Pueblo Museum, a former Arizona Department of Transportation rest area turned heritage park. It features pottery from surrounding regions and houses a large projectile point collection (also commonly referred to as arrowheads). If Native American culture is something you want to learn even more about, be sure to visit Pipe Spring National Monument, it's just minutes from Fredonia, and includes a look at Indigenous agriculture practices using Pipe Spring, a waterway that proved important for early residents of this area.