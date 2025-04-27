The Gateway To Grand Canyon's North Rim Is A Hub Of Adventure With Easy Access To 3 National Parks

Not only is Fredonia the gateway to the North Rim, but it is also within drivable distance from several other national parks. From Fredonia, you're about 90 minutes from Bryce Canyon, the most unique national park in the U.S. with its epic hoodoos (rock columns of irregular shapes and sizes) and stunning vistas. You're also only about an hour from Zion National Park, with its sandstone cliffs, slot canyons, and scenic drives. While it is possible to see both of these national parks in one day, you may want to consider making two separate day trips from your Fredonia base camp.

On day one, head to Zion to hike on your own along trails like Watchman Trail and Pa'rus Trail. If hiking isn't your thing, invest in a small group e-bike tour that will take you to all of the most popular spots in Zion. E-bikes are a great choice for multigenerational families since you can use as much or as little of the power as you need. Prices for this tour start at $139 per person, which doesn't include the $35 national park entrance fee. The tour takes about three hours. It's important to note the time difference between Arizona and Utah, depending on the time of year you're visiting, so you don't miss your reservation. Utah observes daylight saving time, while Arizona does not.

On day two, head out to Bryce Canyon National Park as early as you can to give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the rock formations. You can take a 30-minute ranger-led class called the "Hoodoo Geology Talk" to learn more about these spectacular columns. Other fun things to do in the park include scenic drives to Sunset Point, Inspiration Point, and Bryce Point. Alternatively, you could come to the park later in the day to take in the stunning night sky. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, rangers pull out telescopes and teach visitors about the cosmos in this International Dark Sky park.