This Colorful City Is A Budget-Friendly Walkable Paradise Situated In The Balkans' Breathtaking Mountains
Die-hard Europe travelers love to wax lyrical about the incredible Balkans, and die-hard visitors to the region will tell you that it's all about Bosnia and Herzegovina. This vibrant, culturally rich, mountainous nation is one of the cheapest countries in Europe to visit and has one of the most magical capital cities in the world -– Sarajevo.
Eager travelers rejoice! With more direct flights to Sarajevo being added, the affordable metropolis is no longer tricky to reach. U.S.-friendly hubs such as London, Istanbul, Frankfurt, and Vienna all have direct flights, so it's never been easier to get to the beating heart of BiH. If riveting, century-spanning history is your thing, and you love to enjoy in multi-cultural cuisine after hiking, skiing, or spending time in nature, welcome to the promised land.
Now, the important part is when to go, and surprisingly, the best time to visit Sarajevo isn't necessarily summer. Unless you're accustomed to soaring heat, it is wise to dodge July and August when the city is sweltering. Instead, make a beeline for the shoulder seasons of spring and fall, which are both glorious in the city. And that's not to mention the cultural calendar -– Jazz Fest Sarajevo is held every November, which also marks the beginning of the ski season. Avoiding the peak summer season means it's not peak season for transatlantic flight prices, which means more savings, basically.
Walk through centuries of culture in Sarajevo's vibrant city center
One of the great joys of visiting Sarajevo is wandering the streets, whether that's the wide boulevards or the enticing, thin, and winding medieval lanes in the old town, Baščaršija. The city center is predominantly flat, dissected by the rushing waters of the Miljacka, flowing down from the mountains. The bridges that cross the river are also important sights, the most famous being the Latin Bridge — a place where Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated, which started the First World War.
Most activities in the city center happen north of the river. Gorgeous architecture lines both sides of the riverbanks, whether it's the minarets of the stunning Ottoman era, or the colorful municipal Art Nouveau buildings developed by the Austro-Hungarians during their tenure. Sarajevo saw colonizers from both directions, and they all left impressive buildings and delectable cuisine behind. You're just as likely to find a slice of creamy Viennese-style sponge cake at incredible patisseries like the popular Palma as a crispy, nut-packed Turkish baklava at just about every restaurant. And, if you're lucky enough to be born without a sweet tooth, the number one Balkan treat, the savory pastry burek, is incredible (and incredibly cheap) at Buregdžinica Sač.
Founded in 1462, Baščaršija became a great trading hub, partially due to the Ottoman governor Gazi Husrev Bey who oversaw the construction of some of the city's incredible mosques –- the finest of which, built in 1530, is named after him. The Gazi Husrev Bey Mosque can fit 1500 people, is home to a museum and library, and was the first mosque in the world to fit electricity. Make sure you're dressed appropriately on your old town wanders so you can enter the complex.
After the city stroll, reward yourself with a truly authentic Bosnian coffee served by the legendary Husein and Diana at their gorgeous heritage cafe, Teahouse Džirlo that overlooks the main square of Baščaršija and the Sebilj kiosk. Night owls must not miss Zlatna Ribica, which has the most incredible museum-esque interior –- you won't want to leave!
Mountain life in minutes
Sarajevo is located in a valley surrounded by rolling mountains and lush green hills. Naturally, opportunities for outdoor escapades are plentiful. Nearest and dearest is Mount Trebević, which you can hike up in spring or fall -– it's also open in summer and winter but we really wouldn't advise visiting during a heatwave or heavy snowfall! Taking the snazzy orange funicular up Trebević is a definite Sarajevo highlight, and the only thing in the city that comes at a mildly hefty price tag, but is well worth the money (30 BAM / $17.50) for the jaw-dropping views over the city. At the mountain top, you can mosey around the 1984 Winter Olympics site. Much of the bobsled track is still intact and covered in street art, plus it's a neat place for pretending you're in the hit nineties movie Cool Runnings.
Sarajevo is also home to two ski resorts: Bjelašnica and Jahorina. Both are located approximately 15 miles from the city center. The new SOAR (Sarajevo Outdoor Routes) app is an extremely handy guide full of trekking trails and natural sights.
If you can't get enough of Bosnia's outdoorsy hiking life, track down the insanely lush Kravica Waterfall. These dazzling turquoise and aquamarine falls are the ideal day trip and a truly gobsmacking wonder of nature. If you want a more secluded and rugged option, visit Sutjeska National Park, an incredible destination that stretches over 43,000 square acres of ancient, untamed forest. It's one for trekking or traversing in a 4X4.