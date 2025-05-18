This Colorful City Is A Budget-Friendly Walkable Paradise Situated In The Balkans' Breathtaking Mountains

One of the great joys of visiting Sarajevo is wandering the streets, whether that's the wide boulevards or the enticing, thin, and winding medieval lanes in the old town, Baščaršija. The city center is predominantly flat, dissected by the rushing waters of the Miljacka, flowing down from the mountains. The bridges that cross the river are also important sights, the most famous being the Latin Bridge — a place where Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated, which started the First World War.

Most activities in the city center happen north of the river. Gorgeous architecture lines both sides of the riverbanks, whether it's the minarets of the stunning Ottoman era, or the colorful municipal Art Nouveau buildings developed by the Austro-Hungarians during their tenure. Sarajevo saw colonizers from both directions, and they all left impressive buildings and delectable cuisine behind. You're just as likely to find a slice of creamy Viennese-style sponge cake at incredible patisseries like the popular Palma as a crispy, nut-packed Turkish baklava at just about every restaurant. And, if you're lucky enough to be born without a sweet tooth, the number one Balkan treat, the savory pastry burek, is incredible (and incredibly cheap) at Buregdžinica Sač.

Founded in 1462, Baščaršija became a great trading hub, partially due to the Ottoman governor Gazi Husrev Bey who oversaw the construction of some of the city's incredible mosques –- the finest of which, built in 1530, is named after him. The Gazi Husrev Bey Mosque can fit 1500 people, is home to a museum and library, and was the first mosque in the world to fit electricity. Make sure you're dressed appropriately on your old town wanders so you can enter the complex.

After the city stroll, reward yourself with a truly authentic Bosnian coffee served by the legendary Husein and Diana at their gorgeous heritage cafe, Teahouse Džirlo that overlooks the main square of Baščaršija and the Sebilj kiosk. Night owls must not miss Zlatna Ribica, which has the most incredible museum-esque interior –- you won't want to leave!