One Of Europe's Oldest Cities Is A Perfect Greek Getaway Offering Unmatched Food Surrounded By Mountains

Everyone knows Greece: there's Athens, Mount Olympus, Santorini, Mykonos, the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and the list goes on. In addition to these world-famous sites, there are lesser-known destinations that truly capture the wonder and beauty of Greece, which is, of course, full of archaeological wonders and incredible food. One of these hidden gems is the oft-overlooked Larissa (sometimes spelled as Larisa), which is actually Greece's fifth-largest city, according to 2021 data from Statista. Although Athens is also one of Europe's oldest cities (and an underrated spot for a perfect ancient Greek getaway), Larissa can offer many comparable experiences without all the crowds of the capital.

Larissa's history spans over 10,000 years, making it a wonderful treasure trove of art, culture, history, and natural beauty that has stood the test of time. Larissa is the capital of the fertile Thessaly region, which is also home to other important Greek sites like Meteora, one of the awe-inspiring, monastery-topped rock formations in the country, and Mount Olympus, where legends say that the Greek god Zeus and his fellow gods ruled from the misty peak. The rich agricultural traditions and long history of Thessaly have shaped Larissa into a vibrant, historical city known for its regional Greek flavors.