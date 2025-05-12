One Of Europe's Oldest Cities Is A Perfect Greek Getaway Offering Unmatched Food Surrounded By Mountains
Everyone knows Greece: there's Athens, Mount Olympus, Santorini, Mykonos, the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and the list goes on. In addition to these world-famous sites, there are lesser-known destinations that truly capture the wonder and beauty of Greece, which is, of course, full of archaeological wonders and incredible food. One of these hidden gems is the oft-overlooked Larissa (sometimes spelled as Larisa), which is actually Greece's fifth-largest city, according to 2021 data from Statista. Although Athens is also one of Europe's oldest cities (and an underrated spot for a perfect ancient Greek getaway), Larissa can offer many comparable experiences without all the crowds of the capital.
Larissa's history spans over 10,000 years, making it a wonderful treasure trove of art, culture, history, and natural beauty that has stood the test of time. Larissa is the capital of the fertile Thessaly region, which is also home to other important Greek sites like Meteora, one of the awe-inspiring, monastery-topped rock formations in the country, and Mount Olympus, where legends say that the Greek god Zeus and his fellow gods ruled from the misty peak. The rich agricultural traditions and long history of Thessaly have shaped Larissa into a vibrant, historical city known for its regional Greek flavors.
Find ancient wonders in the heart of Greece in Larissa
Larissa is in the heart of Greece, between the capital of Athens and the seaside city of Thessaloniki, Greece's underrated, second-largest city, where you can also experience a quintessential Greek getaway. Athens is a three-and-a-half-hour train ride to the south, while Thessaloniki is about 90 minutes north along the picturesque coast. Both cities actually take slightly longer to reach via car, so luckily, no driving is required if you'd like to visit. Not only is Larissa an ideal stopover between the two powerhouse cities, but it's also an intriguing destination in its own right.
The site of Larissa has been continuously inhabited since the Neolithic period. It's littered with ruins from several empires, from the Greeks to the Romans to the Macedonians to the Ottomans. The modern city was built upon and among these leftover pieces, with an ancient amphitheater carved in a hillside near a bustling pedestrian walkway, busy roundabouts circling ornate churches and ruined temples, and more. This layered history is especially evident on the hill of Agios Ahillios, overlooking the town, where "amongst the old monuments, Larisians build their day-to-day life," according to Visit Greece. For a crash course in all things Larissa, expansive views, and some excellent traditional restaurants, travelers should start their explorations on Agios Ahillios.
The best eats and sites to see in Larissa
According to travel writer extraordinaire Rick Steves, Greece's best ancient sites are underrated and not in Athens — and Larissa is certainly home to some of these. Proof of that is evident if you visit the First Ancient Theatre of Larisa, which dates back over 2,000 years. Visitors can also explore the Second Ancient Theatre, a smaller one from the Roman period, and 10,000 years of Larissa's history at the Diachronic Museum. Beautiful mosaics can still be seen in the nearly disappeared Basilica of St. Achilles, while the Bazaar district will transport you straight to the Byzantine Empire with its skinny alleyways.
Larissa is surrounded by fertile agricultural land, reflected delectably in the local cuisine. Traditional tavernas, also called mezedopoleia, feature Thessalian specialties like batzina (zucchini and feta pie), kontosouvli (spit-roasted lamb or pork), local wine, and trachanas (fermented wheat soup), always with a side of tsipouro (anise liquor). After filling your stomach, walk along the Pinios River, visit the former industrial Mill of Pappas, now reimagined as a community space, and head outside of town to see the monument of the most famous local son, Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine. Even further outside of the city, about an hour north, spot the mist-shrouded peaks of Greece's tallest mountain, Olympus.