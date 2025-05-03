Two Of The Most Romantic Destinations In All Of Asia Are Small Towns Outside Of Taiwan's Busy Capital City

A romantic trip is all about connecting; connecting with the environment and the person you are with to make memories that will last a lifetime. Many couples visiting Asia swoon over the continent's beautiful, romantic destinations. However, two of the most romantic destinations for adventurous travelers fly under the radar. Outside of Taipei, Taiwan's safe, budget-friendly, and buzzing capital, lie the mountain towns of Jiufen and Wulai, two of the most romantic and picturesque destinations in Asia. Whether you are soaking up a breathtaking sunset with a tea in hand or snapping photos on the old streets, both places offer an opportunity to get lost in the moment and be fully present in your environment when the crowds of bus tourists have dispersed, usually in the mornings or evenings.

Both Jiufen and Wulai are small and need a few hours for the highlights, making them ideal for a day trip from Taipei. However, don't try to do both in one day. Jiufen evokes a special aura with the town's meandering streets and alleyways opening to gorgeous scenic overlooks and traditional architecture. Many travelers who visit Jiufen believe the scene of a mountain town overlooking a rocky bay inspired Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away," though Miyazaki denies the claim. Wulai is more of a local secret that is waiting to be discovered, and though touristy, it is not as crowded as nearby Shifen or Jiufen. In Taiwan's indigenous Atayal language, the word "Ulai" means "hot spring water," though the town has incredible waterfalls and scenic mountain views.