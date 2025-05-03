Two Of The Most Romantic Destinations In All Of Asia Are Small Towns Outside Of Taiwan's Busy Capital City
A romantic trip is all about connecting; connecting with the environment and the person you are with to make memories that will last a lifetime. Many couples visiting Asia swoon over the continent's beautiful, romantic destinations. However, two of the most romantic destinations for adventurous travelers fly under the radar. Outside of Taipei, Taiwan's safe, budget-friendly, and buzzing capital, lie the mountain towns of Jiufen and Wulai, two of the most romantic and picturesque destinations in Asia. Whether you are soaking up a breathtaking sunset with a tea in hand or snapping photos on the old streets, both places offer an opportunity to get lost in the moment and be fully present in your environment when the crowds of bus tourists have dispersed, usually in the mornings or evenings.
Both Jiufen and Wulai are small and need a few hours for the highlights, making them ideal for a day trip from Taipei. However, don't try to do both in one day. Jiufen evokes a special aura with the town's meandering streets and alleyways opening to gorgeous scenic overlooks and traditional architecture. Many travelers who visit Jiufen believe the scene of a mountain town overlooking a rocky bay inspired Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away," though Miyazaki denies the claim. Wulai is more of a local secret that is waiting to be discovered, and though touristy, it is not as crowded as nearby Shifen or Jiufen. In Taiwan's indigenous Atayal language, the word "Ulai" means "hot spring water," though the town has incredible waterfalls and scenic mountain views.
Jiufen's magical morning atmosphere
From Taipei, the easiest way to visit Jiufen is to take bus #1062 from Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT station. Another option is to take a 45-minute TRA train from Taipei Main Station to Ruifang, then exit the station and take a bus (#788, 827, F802), or the Gold Fulong tourist shuttle from Resident's Square. Whichever way you decide to go, be sure to go early and pay with your EasyCard. Based on my experience and those of other travelers, Jiufen is very quiet before 10:00 am, making it an ideal time to take couple photos.
Having a morning cup of traditional tea before the crowds at the iconic A-Mei Teahouse (which looks like the bathhouse from "Spirited Away") will take you to a truly special place. Get there early to snap photos with fewer people ruining your shots along Shuqi Road, then arrive right when it opens and ask to sit upstairs on the outdoor patio overlooking the ocean and mountains to soak in your special moment. Later in the day, this area becomes a tourist trap after buses of tourists visit.
If you need some space from the crowds, venture to the ends of Jishan Street. On the back end, you'll find a collection of small, intimate tea shops, cafes, local restaurants, and an intrepid photo gallery. As Jiufen is a small town, you will not need a lot of time to explore the main areas or find a drink after dark. The M Bar House has a wide selection of beverages, a menu full of Taiwanese delights, and friendly owners, all topped off with a pretty view.
Taiwan's under-the-radar nature destination
The small town of Wulai is a traditional home of the Atayal people, one of Taiwan's 11 Indigenous tribes that share similarities with Austronesian peoples throughout the Pacific. In their local Atayal language, the word "wulai" means "hot spring water." Old Town Wulai sits on thermal grounds, where you will find several resorts along with local Indigenous foods like boar meat or bamboo rice lining the street. If you're looking for a good soak in some of Taiwan's spectacular hot spring waters, nearby resorts such as Volando Urai and Pause Landis Resort have hotel rooms with private bathing areas, as well as public bathing areas which are similar to Japanese-style onsen (sex-segregated and fully nude).
Similarly to Jiufen, Wulai has an industrial past and has converted its heavy infrastructure for tourism. After strolling through Wulai Old Street, grab your partner for a pleasant ride on Wulai's Log Cart, a scenic train, then soar through the mist on the Wulai Gondola above the Wulai Waterfall, the tallest in northern Taiwan. At the top, you'll be steps away from the picturesque Yun Hsien Lake, where you can paddle or stroll, and soak in the moment. Afterward, enjoy coffee at one of the many cafes with a gorgeous view at the base. Like Jiufen, go early as the area will get crowded, especially on weekends.
Wulai is about one hour away from Taipei Station, and is easy to reach, though it does require a transfer. Take the green Songshan-Xindian MRT Line to Xindian Station and catch bus #849 to the Wulai Terminal Station, a few hundred feet from the Old Street.