A Lively City Along The Mississippi River Is One Of America's Most Affordable Retirement Destinations
If you're looking to retire in a city with charm, culture, and affordability, look no further than Davenport, Iowa. This riverfront gem, located along the mighty Mississippi River, is quietly making a name for itself as one of America's most affordable and fulfilling places to retire, according to U.S. News. In addition to being one of the best places in the U.S. where the dollar goes furthest, Davenport offers a balance that's hard to find elsewhere: access to quality healthcare, a vibrant arts scene, a welcoming community, and enough green spaces and water views to satisfy any nature lover.
Downtown Davenport is also a very walkable city. This means that there's no need to drive, making it perfect for seniors. Still, taxis and buses are easily accessible, and bike lanes are widely available. Picture yourself being a short walk away from their year-round farmers' market with over 200 farmers, bakers, makers, and artisanal food producers selling their products. Then, stroll down the almost 600-foot-long Davenport skybridge, located 50 feet in the air, the walkway provides panoramic views of where the river bends uniquely from east to west.
If you're dreaming of mornings with a cup of coffee overlooking the river, afternoons filled with art and conversation, and evenings marked by live music and warm community, Davenport might just be the hidden treasure you've been looking for.
Davenport is an affordable city to live in
One of the main reasons why Davenport is one of the best places in America to retire is its affordability. The cost of living here is nearly 20% lower than the national average as of 2025 (via the Economic Research Institute). Housing is especially reasonable, with many retirees able to purchase charming single-family homes or cozy riverfront condos for a fraction of what they might pay in coastal states. In fact, many who move here from larger metropolitan areas are surprised at the quality of life they can afford on a fixed income. Compared to the $281,000 national average, the median home price in Davenport is $170,000. According to U.S. News, Davenport is the fifth "best affordable city to live in" in the U.S. Its median household income is $67,197, yet less than 23% of its residents' income is spent on living expenses. It also ranks seventh in U.S. cities for price parity for goods and services, a key indicator of market stability. Property taxes and healthcare costs are also lower than in many parts of the country, and Iowa doesn't tax Social Security income — a major bonus for retirees planning their budgets carefully.
The city's location along the Mississippi River is perfect for those who love the outdoors. The 13-mile Riverfront Parkway offers walking and biking trails that meander along the water, connecting parks, gardens, and public art displays. Plus, the area is home to several golf courses, including the picturesque Emeis Golf Course and the TPC Deere Run just across the river in Silvis, Illinois — host of the annual PGA John Deere Classic. Even your dogs can feel at home while spending their energy at the off-leash dog parks at the Credit Island Park and the Centennial Park.
Finding your community as a retiree in Davenport
Davenport is rich in arts and culture: art museums, live performances, and community festivals. At the Figge Art Museum, all seniors age 60 and up receive free admission on the first Thursday of every month. Just steps away, the Adler Theatre brings in Broadway shows, symphonies, and dance performances year-round. Meanwhile, residents can also enjoy concerts and community events at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival, the Icestravaganza Festival, and German Fest.
The city offers countless activities, like volunteering at a community garden, taking a pottery class, or joining a local walking club. The city is also home to a variety of faith traditions, a great opportunity to meet new folks. Retirement doesn't have to mean retreat, it can mean rediscovery.
A lifestyle focused on health and wellness is another key factor for retirees, and Davenport delivers with several top-rated medical centers and senior-targeted organizations, specifically designed to promote healthy aging, social engagement, and independence. Center for Active Seniors offers daily activities, classes, a fitness center, and educational programs. It also operates Jane's Place, which caters to seniors with early-onset dementia and specific physical needs. Other institutions in the area that provide senior wellness programs and social outings are Milestones Area Agency on Aging, the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, Friendly House Senior Services, and Comfort Keepers.
Finally, Davenport is by no means isolated. The Quad Cities International Airport offers flights to major hubs, making visits from family or quick getaways easy to arrange. Plus, its central Midwest location makes road trips to Chicago, Minneapolis, or St. Louis easy weekend adventures.