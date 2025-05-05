A Lively City Along The Mississippi River Is One Of America's Most Affordable Retirement Destinations

If you're looking to retire in a city with charm, culture, and affordability, look no further than Davenport, Iowa. This riverfront gem, located along the mighty Mississippi River, is quietly making a name for itself as one of America's most affordable and fulfilling places to retire, according to U.S. News. In addition to being one of the best places in the U.S. where the dollar goes furthest, Davenport offers a balance that's hard to find elsewhere: access to quality healthcare, a vibrant arts scene, a welcoming community, and enough green spaces and water views to satisfy any nature lover.

Downtown Davenport is also a very walkable city. This means that there's no need to drive, making it perfect for seniors. Still, taxis and buses are easily accessible, and bike lanes are widely available. Picture yourself being a short walk away from their year-round farmers' market with over 200 farmers, bakers, makers, and artisanal food producers selling their products. Then, stroll down the almost 600-foot-long Davenport skybridge, located 50 feet in the air, the walkway provides panoramic views of where the river bends uniquely from east to west.

If you're dreaming of mornings with a cup of coffee overlooking the river, afternoons filled with art and conversation, and evenings marked by live music and warm community, Davenport might just be the hidden treasure you've been looking for.