A Secret Staircase Leads To This Quiet Strip Of Lake Michigan Sand With Windswept Dunes And Sunset Views
Some of the most serene destinations across the U.S. require a bit of effort to reach. Take, for example, the hidden salt pools of Laguna Beach, which you can only get to by traversing the rocky cliffside of the aptly named Thousand Steps Beach. In an entirely different region of the country, on a lake rather than the ocean, Laketown Beach in Michigan exemplifies this delayed gratification. It's a quiet spot on the Lake Michigan shoreline, complete with dunes, boardwalks, and a lighthouse view — which you can get to after climbing a few hundred steps.
Though far from the Pacific, Michigan's beaches are equally stunning — scenic Lake Michigan spots like Little Bay de Noc rival the West Coast with their views. On the Lower Peninsula, you'll find Laketown Beach edged by the neighboring towns of Holland and Saugatuck, with all the beauty and without the congestion of West Coast beaches. It's described as "small but rarely crowded" by Matt Heffner for the Michigan travel blog Awesome Mitten. And though the somewhat difficult route to get there might seem like a snag, it's there for a good reason: to protect the dunes (and your glorious views of them).
The dunes form a fragile ecosystem at Laketown Beach
All around Laketown Beach, you'll see signs politely asking you to stay on the marked paths. This is because those paths (and the notorious staircase) are designed so that they don't affect the dunes and their vegetation. "I've learned that our dunes along Lake Michigan are delicate, and we have to pay attention to the changes that occur ... Simply ignoring signs and direction can cause damage that will take years to repair," Brad Laninga, chairperson of the Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission, told the Laketown Township bulletin.
Though the beach has officially been around since 1926, its staircase and paths were added in 1993 as protective measures. "Sand dunes are quite unique and we are blessed to have them comprise the entire western edge of our township," Jeremy Van Hoven, chair of the Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission, told The Holland Sentinel. The beach is rippling with these dunes, gently brushed with wild grass and totally rock-free. One of the best views across the beach is from the top of the dune where the staircase leads.
Part of the original wooden stairs, leading down from the dune to the beach, were disassembled for safety reasons in April 2025, according to a Laketown Township press release. You can still climb up to the top of the dune from the parking lot stairs, and the beach is still accessible via another path through an area called "the bowl" that you'll see marked with signs. Don't worry about missing out on a workout, as this path also requires a steep climb — and on sand, no less — at least until new stairs are installed.
Tips for exploring Laketown Beach
Other than its awe-inspiring dune landscape, Laketown Beach is a great swimming spot. It doesn't have lifeguards, but the town provides a life ring during the peak swim season, from Labor Day through Memorial Day. The beach area is pretty rudimentary in its facilities. There are no hot dog stands or bathhouses, though there is a portable restroom by the parking lot. It's a wonderful area just to walk around and take in the scenery. From the beach, you can see out to piers and the bright-red Holland Harbor Lighthouse.
Laketown Beach is about a 15-minute drive from downtown Holland, the underrated town known for its Dutch charm. There are also plenty of accommodations in Holland. From Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Holland is about a 40-minute drive. Once you head to the beach, note that there is paved parking, but it's limited, so arrive early to claim a spot. The beach is open from sunrise to sunset.