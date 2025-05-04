A Secret Staircase Leads To This Quiet Strip Of Lake Michigan Sand With Windswept Dunes And Sunset Views

All around Laketown Beach, you'll see signs politely asking you to stay on the marked paths. This is because those paths (and the notorious staircase) are designed so that they don't affect the dunes and their vegetation. "I've learned that our dunes along Lake Michigan are delicate, and we have to pay attention to the changes that occur ... Simply ignoring signs and direction can cause damage that will take years to repair," Brad Laninga, chairperson of the Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission, told the Laketown Township bulletin.

Though the beach has officially been around since 1926, its staircase and paths were added in 1993 as protective measures. "Sand dunes are quite unique and we are blessed to have them comprise the entire western edge of our township," Jeremy Van Hoven, chair of the Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission, told The Holland Sentinel. The beach is rippling with these dunes, gently brushed with wild grass and totally rock-free. One of the best views across the beach is from the top of the dune where the staircase leads.

Part of the original wooden stairs, leading down from the dune to the beach, were disassembled for safety reasons in April 2025, according to a Laketown Township press release. You can still climb up to the top of the dune from the parking lot stairs, and the beach is still accessible via another path through an area called "the bowl" that you'll see marked with signs. Don't worry about missing out on a workout, as this path also requires a steep climb — and on sand, no less — at least until new stairs are installed.