Less Than An Hour From Both Edinburgh And Glasgow Is This Wildly Underrated Historic Scottish Town
Midway between Scotland's tourist haven capital of Edinburgh, and Glasgow, which is the most underrated city in all of Scotland according to Rick Steves, is the historic town of Falkirk. With only 160,700 permanent residents, a visit is an opportunity to walk the road less traveled. From ancient ruins located in manicured public parks to carefully preserved artifacts displayed behind protective glass, everywhere you turn, remnants of Falkirk's venerable past stand proudly, waiting to be discovered.
Beyond its dramatic local history, this picturesque destination has deep cultural roots and wild, natural landscapes alongside boasting a warm and welcoming environment. According to the Falkirk Herald, over 850,000 visitors annually arrive in the city to see its beautiful parks as well as its iconic giant horse head statues — and the city is hoping to reach 1 million visitors per year by 2028. So, if you're planning a trip to Scotland, it's definitely worth adding a day trip, or a weekend visit, to Falkirk to your list.
Tips for planning a memorable day trip to historic Falkirk
Falkirk makes for a great day trip easily accessible by train or car. From Edinburgh, hop on the ScotRail, Scotland's award-winning train line, at Edinburgh (Waverly) station, for a 50-minute ride to Falkirk Grahamston station. Trains depart regularly throughout the day, and one-way tickets start at $8.36. In Glasgow, the ScotRail takes you directly from Glasgow Central station to Falkirk Grahamston station in 70 minutes, with one-way tickets starting at $9.29. Edinburgh motorists can take the M9 motorway and reach Falkirk in 45 minutes, while Glasgow drivers can use the M80 to reach town in 30 minutes. Ensure you get your tickets for the train in advance.
Likewise, on the day of your visit, arrive early to take advantage of the memorable sites, activities, and views Falkirk offers. Enjoy a leisurely breakfast at The Fork and Mustard, a local cafe that's highly rated on Tripadvisor and offers tons of hearty breakfast and lunch options, including vegan and gluten-free fare. Then, take an 18-minute bus ride or a 5-minute drive to The Helix. Spend the morning walking the grounds and visiting The Kelpies (more on that below). In the afternoon, head to Callendar House to learn about the people and places of Falkirk's storied past.
Wrap up the day with a pint at Falkirk's oldest pub, the historic Wheatsheaf Inn, open since 1797. But keep in mind that Scottish weather is unpredictable. Visit Falkirk between June and August when average highs are in the mid-60s F, to take advantage of warmer temperatures. Mid-July marks the beginning of the wet season, where daily precipitation is almost guaranteed in October and November. Pack accordingly with additional layers, a rain jacket, rain boots, and an umbrella.
Explore Falkirk's world-class parks and engineering marvel
One of Falkirk's main attractions is The Helix, a breathtaking outdoor recreation area with 864 acres of land for visitors to explore. Surrounded by 16 miles of paved paths, guests feel the magic of mythical wooded forests and stunning scenic views. Cyclists prefer biking the Heart of Falkirk Trail, a 10-mile loop that weaves around The Helix, with stops at Callendar Park, the Falkirk Wheel, and along the ancient River Carron. Within The Helix grounds, a pair of stainless steel horse statues called The Kelpies stand at a whopping 100 feet tall. Designed by Glasgow artist Andy Scott, each horse weighs 300 tons and is based on two real-life Scottish Clydesdales named Baron and Duke. Visitors can take a guided tour inside the fantastic beasts for £7.00 ($9.29) each.
Next, ride the Falkirk Wheel, a modern-day engineering miracle. Coined "the world's only rotating boat lift," it uses Archimedes' principle to scoop boats out of the water and gently place them on an aqueduct 78 feet overhead. Tickets start at $23.47 for adults, $12.73 for children ages 5 to 15, while kids under 5 ride free. Get them in advance as spots fill up quickly. On the outskirts, Falkirk is brimming with historical sites like the charming Callendar House, nestled within 170 acres of Callendar Park.
Admission to Callendar House is free and gives guests self-guided access to the 14th-century mansion and grounds, including a beautifully preserved Georgian Kitchen featured on the television series, "Outlander," the Falkirk Archives, and complimentary Falkirk exhibits. Grab lunch in the Tearoom, then visit the remaining relics of the Antonine Wall. Built in 142 AD under Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, the 37-mile-long wall prevented northern Britons from raiding their Scottish neighbors. Today, it's a UNESCO World Heritage site.