Less Than An Hour From Both Edinburgh And Glasgow Is This Wildly Underrated Historic Scottish Town

Falkirk makes for a great day trip easily accessible by train or car. From Edinburgh, hop on the ScotRail, Scotland's award-winning train line, at Edinburgh (Waverly) station, for a 50-minute ride to Falkirk Grahamston station. Trains depart regularly throughout the day, and one-way tickets start at $8.36. In Glasgow, the ScotRail takes you directly from Glasgow Central station to Falkirk Grahamston station in 70 minutes, with one-way tickets starting at $9.29. Edinburgh motorists can take the M9 motorway and reach Falkirk in 45 minutes, while Glasgow drivers can use the M80 to reach town in 30 minutes. Ensure you get your tickets for the train in advance.

Likewise, on the day of your visit, arrive early to take advantage of the memorable sites, activities, and views Falkirk offers. Enjoy a leisurely breakfast at The Fork and Mustard, a local cafe that's highly rated on Tripadvisor and offers tons of hearty breakfast and lunch options, including vegan and gluten-free fare. Then, take an 18-minute bus ride or a 5-minute drive to The Helix. Spend the morning walking the grounds and visiting The Kelpies (more on that below). In the afternoon, head to Callendar House to learn about the people and places of Falkirk's storied past.

Wrap up the day with a pint at Falkirk's oldest pub, the historic Wheatsheaf Inn, open since 1797. But keep in mind that Scottish weather is unpredictable. Visit Falkirk between June and August when average highs are in the mid-60s F, to take advantage of warmer temperatures. Mid-July marks the beginning of the wet season, where daily precipitation is almost guaranteed in October and November. Pack accordingly with additional layers, a rain jacket, rain boots, and an umbrella.