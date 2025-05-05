One Of Northern Ireland's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Hike With Insta-Worthy Vistas And Mythical Stones

High on a mountainside overlooking a stunning fjord in the underrated country of Northern Ireland is a massive boulder steeped in folklore that attracts visitors and locals alike. It's easy to understand the allure: The Cloughmore Stone is located in Kilbroney Park near the village of Rostrevor, County Down, a region whose lush, enchanting forests and epic mountains inspired the magical setting of Belfast-born writer C.S. Lewis' "Chronicles of Narnia" series. A short, uphill hike brings you to the Cloughmore Stone, where you'll also be rewarded with a panoramic view of the fjord, the surrounding Mourne Mountains, and the valley below. Seeing the massive boulder alone is worth the trek, but walk a little further and you'll reach Kodak Corner, an even more breathtaking viewpoint high above the clouds that is considered Northern Ireland's best-kept secret.

Local folklore claims the Cloughmore Stone was hurled across Carlingford Lough by the Irish giant Finn McCool. You're likely already familiar with the legend of Finn McCool: He's also credited with creating the famed Giant's Causeway, a spectacular natural attraction of interlocking basalt columns and a UNESCO World Heritage Site regarded as one of the best places to visit in Ireland. However, scientists say the 40-ton glacial erratic — which is a different type of rock from others found in the area — was likely left by retreating glaciers during the last Ice Age thousands of years ago. Here's everything you need to know about how to get there and witness even more impressive vistas at the Kodak Corner.