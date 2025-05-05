One Of Northern Ireland's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Hike With Insta-Worthy Vistas And Mythical Stones
High on a mountainside overlooking a stunning fjord in the underrated country of Northern Ireland is a massive boulder steeped in folklore that attracts visitors and locals alike. It's easy to understand the allure: The Cloughmore Stone is located in Kilbroney Park near the village of Rostrevor, County Down, a region whose lush, enchanting forests and epic mountains inspired the magical setting of Belfast-born writer C.S. Lewis' "Chronicles of Narnia" series. A short, uphill hike brings you to the Cloughmore Stone, where you'll also be rewarded with a panoramic view of the fjord, the surrounding Mourne Mountains, and the valley below. Seeing the massive boulder alone is worth the trek, but walk a little further and you'll reach Kodak Corner, an even more breathtaking viewpoint high above the clouds that is considered Northern Ireland's best-kept secret.
Local folklore claims the Cloughmore Stone was hurled across Carlingford Lough by the Irish giant Finn McCool. You're likely already familiar with the legend of Finn McCool: He's also credited with creating the famed Giant's Causeway, a spectacular natural attraction of interlocking basalt columns and a UNESCO World Heritage Site regarded as one of the best places to visit in Ireland. However, scientists say the 40-ton glacial erratic — which is a different type of rock from others found in the area — was likely left by retreating glaciers during the last Ice Age thousands of years ago. Here's everything you need to know about how to get there and witness even more impressive vistas at the Kodak Corner.
Planning your visit to Cloughmore Stone and Kodak Corner
The trail begins with a steep climb up to the Cloughmore Stone, where you'll also be rewarded with a panoramic view of Carlingford Lough and the surrounding landscape. To get to Kodak Corner, take the side path past the stone heading towards the water. After a 10 to 15 minute trek uphill through the forest, the trail should open up to an even more breathtaking view of Carlingford Lough and Warrenpoint high above the clouds. From there, you can turn back to the parking lot or continue along the official path to soak in more beautiful forest scenery and mountain views. The entire 2.6-mile loop is considered easy to moderate and takes under two hours to complete, although that doesn't include the short detour to Kodak Corner.
Save some time to explore the rest of Kilbroney Park, especially the Narnia Trail, a magical half-mile loop that features iconic characters and scenes from the beloved children's books. Stroll through the picturesque village of Rostrevor or hike in the nearby Mourne Mountains, home to the highest peaks in Northern Ireland. Kilbroney Forest Park is about 50 miles south of Belfast, and while there are local buses that will take you to Rostrevor, the trailhead for the Cloughmore Stone is best reached by car — just make sure to brush up on these tips for driving on the other side of the road. From the main entrance of Kilbroney Forest Park, follow the paved, forested road 2 miles uphill to the upper parking lot, where you'll find signs for several hiking and mountain biking trails, including the Cloughmore Trail.