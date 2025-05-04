Mexico's Overlooked Vacation Destination Is A Bustling Port City With Golden Beaches That Locals Adore
Mexico has some of the best beaches, but many can be way too crowded. If you haven't heard much about Manzanillo, Mexico, you're not alone. This under-the-radar city in the state of Colima is often overshadowed by flashier resort towns like Cancun or Puerto Vallarta, a beautiful beachside city that's even a hotspot for LGBTQ+ tourists. But those in the know, especially Mexican travelers, have long considered Manzanillo a beloved beach escape, prized for its golden sands, authentic vibe, and absence of the touristy gloss that defines more commercial destinations.
Manzanillo's beaches range from lively and central to quiet and secluded. Playa Miramar is popular with the locals. It's wide, clean, and full of palapas offering fresh seafood and icy micheladas. The water is swimmable and usually calm, making it ideal for families or casual snorkeling. For something more active, Playa La Audiencia is a postcard-worthy cove. It's a hotspot for jet skiing, paddleboarding, and even banana boat rides, yet it never feels overcrowded. If you're looking for something convenient to hotels, Playa Santiago is perfect for a fun-filled and relaxed afternoon. Bring a book, order some ceviche from a beach vendor, or take a group or private surfing lesson. Finally, you can stroll the Malecón at sunset, a newly renovated waterfront promenade in the historic downtown area, where colorful murals depict Manzanillo's maritime past.
Things to do in Manzanillo
The beach isn't the only draw at Manzanillo. Nature lovers will be happy to know that Volcán de Colima, one of the most active volcanoes in North America, is just one hour away by car. Tours to coffee plantations and orchid farms can also be arranged, and just at the slope of the volcano, birdwatching tours are held to educate tourists on the endemic and migratory species in the area. Or why not go for a trek around the volcano and go kayaking across a crater lake?
Nearby, the massive swordfish sculpture, known as "El Pez Vela," commemorates the city's title as the "Sailfish Capital of the World." Anglers flock here for international fishing tournaments, but even casual visitors will appreciate the abundant seafood that fills the local menus — think grilled marlin, octopus tacos, and coconut shrimp. A must-try restaurant is Mariscos Carlos, where you can feast on aguachile, oysters, and seafood cocktails. Don't miss a stop at one of the many beachside palapas that serve tiritas de pescado, a Manzanillo specialty made with thinly sliced fish marinated in lime and sprinkled with onion and chili. Wash it down with a tejuino— a cold, slightly fermented corn drink that's uniquely refreshing on a hot day. At night, there's no shortage of beach bars where you can sip a margarita with your toes in the sand. For something more local, try a cantina like Bar Social to end a beach day with cold beer and live music. However, just to be safe, check our list of unexpected street food red flags in Mexico.
Where to stay in Manzanillo
Manzanillo has all-inclusive resorts—most notably the Barceló Karmina and Las Hadas by Brisas, made famous by the 1979 movie "10". Their prices start at around $240 a night, depending on when you go. However, you'll also find charming boutique hotels and vacation rentals that offer a more intimate experience. Hotel Marbella, for example, sits right on the beach, and it's a favorite among repeat visitors who appreciate its colonial architecture and unbeatable ocean views starting at only $56 a night. For those who want more privacy, Airbnb's in Santiago or Salagua are excellent options, particularly if they come with private terraces and beach access.
Arriving at the Manzanillo Airport is the best option for U.S. travelers, as it receives direct flights from five states. If you're coming from the popular Puerto Vallarta, four- to five-hour drive, so feel free to rent a car to get around the Mexican Pacific coast. However, if you will only be at Manzanillo, Uber is widely available in the region, and its bus system offers multiple routes (though they take much longer). Finally, the weather in the area is warm throughout the entire year, just avoid traveling from June to October, as summers are rainy and cyclones can interrupt your plans.