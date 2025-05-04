Mexico's Overlooked Vacation Destination Is A Bustling Port City With Golden Beaches That Locals Adore

Mexico has some of the best beaches, but many can be way too crowded. If you haven't heard much about Manzanillo, Mexico, you're not alone. This under-the-radar city in the state of Colima is often overshadowed by flashier resort towns like Cancun or Puerto Vallarta, a beautiful beachside city that's even a hotspot for LGBTQ+ tourists. But those in the know, especially Mexican travelers, have long considered Manzanillo a beloved beach escape, prized for its golden sands, authentic vibe, and absence of the touristy gloss that defines more commercial destinations.

Manzanillo's beaches range from lively and central to quiet and secluded. Playa Miramar is popular with the locals. It's wide, clean, and full of palapas offering fresh seafood and icy micheladas. The water is swimmable and usually calm, making it ideal for families or casual snorkeling. For something more active, Playa La Audiencia is a postcard-worthy cove. It's a hotspot for jet skiing, paddleboarding, and even banana boat rides, yet it never feels overcrowded. If you're looking for something convenient to hotels, Playa Santiago is perfect for a fun-filled and relaxed afternoon. Bring a book, order some ceviche from a beach vendor, or take a group or private surfing lesson. Finally, you can stroll the Malecón at sunset, a newly renovated waterfront promenade in the historic downtown area, where colorful murals depict Manzanillo's maritime past.