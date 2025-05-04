This Georgia Railroad Town Outside Atlanta Has A Walkable Entertainment District With New Orleans Vibes

Compared to other states, Georgia boasts a diverse array of dazzling destinations that can appeal to all kinds of travelers. Whether you're looking for history, world-class entertainment, or stunning natural landscapes, the Peach State has it all. However, while some spots get all the attention, it's the hidden gems that offer the most appeal. One such locale is Conyers, which seamlessly blends the best of Georgia's personality with the vibes of New Orleans.

Situated about 30 minutes east of one of the top five busiest airports in the world, Conyers is one of many historical cities in Georgia. Also, like many smaller towns in the state, Conyers has been the shooting location for numerous films and TV shows throughout the years. One show, "The Originals," was set in New Orleans, but the production team used Conyers and simply added NOLA backdrops and decor. Shooting ran from 2013 to 2018, but remnants of the Big Easy are still on display in the city's Olde Town Entertainment District.

So, much like the under-the-radar filming gem full of charm and movie magic, Conyers is the perfect destination for those who want to tour real-world filming locations while getting a healthy dose of Southern comfort. Pack your bags and your cameras and let's see what this city is all about.