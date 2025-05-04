This Georgia Railroad Town Outside Atlanta Has A Walkable Entertainment District With New Orleans Vibes
Compared to other states, Georgia boasts a diverse array of dazzling destinations that can appeal to all kinds of travelers. Whether you're looking for history, world-class entertainment, or stunning natural landscapes, the Peach State has it all. However, while some spots get all the attention, it's the hidden gems that offer the most appeal. One such locale is Conyers, which seamlessly blends the best of Georgia's personality with the vibes of New Orleans.
Situated about 30 minutes east of one of the top five busiest airports in the world, Conyers is one of many historical cities in Georgia. Also, like many smaller towns in the state, Conyers has been the shooting location for numerous films and TV shows throughout the years. One show, "The Originals," was set in New Orleans, but the production team used Conyers and simply added NOLA backdrops and decor. Shooting ran from 2013 to 2018, but remnants of the Big Easy are still on display in the city's Olde Town Entertainment District.
So, much like the under-the-radar filming gem full of charm and movie magic, Conyers is the perfect destination for those who want to tour real-world filming locations while getting a healthy dose of Southern comfort. Pack your bags and your cameras and let's see what this city is all about.
A brief overview of Conyers, Georgia
Like many cities in Georgia, Conyers was founded as a railroad town. The name of the city came from a man, Dr. W.D. Conyers, who deeded land to the railroad company to create a small depot. From there, as trains ran between Atlanta and Augusta, Conyers continued to grow and develop. Today, the Old Train Depot serves as the official welcome center for visitors coming to the city. It's also a prime location from which to explore everything Olde Town has to offer.
Although much of the New Orleans sets for The Originals have been torn down, some businesses chose to retain their French Quarter facades. If you're a fan of the show and want to see different filming locations, you can take a self-guided tour. Additionally, you can explore shooting spots for other films and shows, like "Ozark," "Stranger Things," "Goosebumps," and "Sweet Home Alabama."
While most of the action is centralized in the Olde Town area, Conyers encompasses a relatively wide area. On its eastern edge is the Georgia International Horse Park, which was built in 1996 for the Olympics and serves as the location for the annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, which happens every March.
Planning a visit to Conyers
Fortunately, Conyers straddles I-20, meaning it's easy to get to when you fly into Atlanta. As a midsized city, there are numerous hotel chains, so you should be able to find a room easily for the duration of your stay. As we mentioned, March is when the Cherry Blossom Festival happens, so you may want to reserve your vacation to coincide with this gorgeous event.
Outside of touring filming locations, Olde Town is fantastic for experiencing Conyers' history and culinary offerings. The Iron Skillet Southern Kitchen is a mainstay, and the alleyway next to it is home to various murals and art installations. In 2024, the city put up dozens of colorful umbrellas and plans to host various other artworks seasonally. Other delicious restaurants nearby include Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar, the Celtic Tavern Irish Pub, and Las Flores Mexican.
When you get tired of walking through the entertainment district, you may want to visit some of Conyers' green spaces. First, there's the Lewis Vaughn Botanical Gardens in the heart of Olde Town. There are other parks throughout the city, including Pine Log Park and Bonner Park. However, if you really want outdoor fun and adventure, you're only 30 minutes from Georgia's one-of-a-kind mountain park, Stone Mountain.