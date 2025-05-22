This Scenic Nevada Town Delivers Rodeos, Wildlife, And Western Charm Just 90 Minutes From Las Vegas
The bright, flashy lights of Sin City all but dominate Nevada's tourism landscape, drawing tens of millions of visitors from far and wide each year like moths to a flame. Of course, some tourists opt for Las Vegas because it serves as a gateway city to many nearby attractions, from the Valley of Fire State Park's fiery vistas to the famously crowded Red Rock Canyon scenic drive. But for those looking to experience the state's dumbfounding natural beauty without all the rabble, a peaceful escape from the hubbub can be found just a short drive away in the small town of Alamo. And with a name like that, you know this place is going to deliver on Western charm — rodeos, rural terrain, and all.
This unincorporated ranching community lies roughly 90 miles north of Vegas in the rugged lands of the Pahranagat Valley. In the late 1800s, this part of Nevada served as a refuge for wayward cattle and horse thieves fleeing the pastures of neighboring states, four-legged loot in tow. Around the same time, miners flocked to the area seeking barrels of gold. Then came the Mormon pioneers, who were among the earliest settlers, helping Alamo to officially carve its name on the map in the early 1900s.
Not much has changed since then for the 1,000 people or so who now call this town home. Well, several local businesses have cropped up, and you can now buy alcohol in stores thanks to the lifting of a decades-long booze ban. But other than that, the surrounding lands still remain largely untamed, serving as a refuge for wildlife instead.
Explore the wilderness surrounding Alamo
The region may be known for its ranching ways, what with its many rodeo events, from competitions starring local youth wranglers to the annual Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo in the nearby town of Panaca. But it's famed for its wilderness spaces, too. The town is flanked on just about all sides by miles upon miles of unruly wildlands. Head north and you'll hit the Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area, a more than 1,000-acre plot abounding with ducks, bobcats, coyotes, foxes, deer, beavers, badgers, bighorn sheep, and much, much more.
To the east of that lies the South Pahroc Range Wilderness, a natural wildlife habitat spanning more than 25,000 acres and featuring an unforgiving terrain speckled with mountainous canyons comprised of volcanic rock. North of that is the Big Rocks Wilderness, which takes up the southernmost part of the North Pahroc mountain range.
To the west of Key Pittman is the sprawling 30,000-acre Mount Irish Wilderness, which has wildlife, secret caves, and old markings, similar to the ancient petroglyphs of Nevada's Gold Butte National Monument. That's not all. The Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge is only about 10 miles south of Alamo. Encompassing a little over 5,000 acres, this stunning site has several lakes and marshes, not to mention plenty of hiking trails.
Hungry for more wilds? Travel just a bit farther south to see Desert National Wildlife Refuge, which is a literal outdoor paradise. Aside from all the wildlife watching, you can tackle the park's many trails on foot or by bike. But if you opt for two wheels, just be sure to stick to the more than 150 miles of paved and unpaved roads because riding off-road, including on the trails, is a no-no.
Other happenings around town
Straddling a tiny section of U.S. Route 93, this southern Nevada town is also famed for one more thing: aliens, due to its proximity to Area 51. If you buckle up and set out on Nevada State Route 375, better known as the Extraterrestrial Highway, you may have a chance to catch some UFOs. This 98-mile stretch of road will take you through the Nevada desert, skirting the infamous military base.
If alien hunting isn't your thing, worry not. There are plenty of other cool things to do around Alamo that are equally out of this world. Drive south on U.S. Route 93 for about 30 minutes to marvel at Nevada's very own Stonehenge. Called RyanHenge, the circular structure serves as a sundial and resembles the aforementioned British stone landmark. Or, see more ancient petroglyphs at the Ash Springs Rock Art Site, which is only 7 miles north of Alamo.
If you plan on staying in town, there are a couple of budget-friendly motels on hand: the Alamo Inn and the Sunset View Inn, both of which are located on U.S. Route 93. "Thank you so much for being a great place to stay in a rural area where there's not much else!" a former guest said of their stay at the former on Tripadvisor. A prior guest at the latter raved about the motel's uniquely decorated rooms. "We were in the 'Fantasy' themed room and it was pretty trippy — we got a kick out of it," the reviewer shared on Tripadvisor.