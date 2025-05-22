This Scenic Nevada Town Delivers Rodeos, Wildlife, And Western Charm Just 90 Minutes From Las Vegas

The bright, flashy lights of Sin City all but dominate Nevada's tourism landscape, drawing tens of millions of visitors from far and wide each year like moths to a flame. Of course, some tourists opt for Las Vegas because it serves as a gateway city to many nearby attractions, from the Valley of Fire State Park's fiery vistas to the famously crowded Red Rock Canyon scenic drive. But for those looking to experience the state's dumbfounding natural beauty without all the rabble, a peaceful escape from the hubbub can be found just a short drive away in the small town of Alamo. And with a name like that, you know this place is going to deliver on Western charm — rodeos, rural terrain, and all.

This unincorporated ranching community lies roughly 90 miles north of Vegas in the rugged lands of the Pahranagat Valley. In the late 1800s, this part of Nevada served as a refuge for wayward cattle and horse thieves fleeing the pastures of neighboring states, four-legged loot in tow. Around the same time, miners flocked to the area seeking barrels of gold. Then came the Mormon pioneers, who were among the earliest settlers, helping Alamo to officially carve its name on the map in the early 1900s.

Not much has changed since then for the 1,000 people or so who now call this town home. Well, several local businesses have cropped up, and you can now buy alcohol in stores thanks to the lifting of a decades-long booze ban. But other than that, the surrounding lands still remain largely untamed, serving as a refuge for wildlife instead.