A Historic North Carolina Town Offers Suburban Vibes With A Charming Downtown And Fun Recreation

A vacation destination that feels like a home away from home is the best kind of destination for many travelers. You get to experience the ideal mix of exploring somewhere new while at the same time feeling at ease amid a sense of familiarity. Pineville, North Carolina, possesses that winning combination. With a blend of suburban tranquility and downtown action, the town provides the perfect setting for a comfortable yet exciting getaway.

Sitting along the North Carolina-South Carolina border, Pineville is only about a 20-minute drive from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), making it an easy location to travel to as well as making the popular city of Charlotte a convenient add-on to your itinerary. If you're looking to fill out your trip with additional stops, consider adding Lexington, North Carolina, as well. About an hour and a half drive from Pineville, this town is known as the "barbecue capital" because of its Lexington-style barbecue. And if you visit during October, you might catch its famed annual Lexington Barbecue Festival.

Whether you decide to set out on a mini North Carolina road trip or want to stay put in Pineville the whole time, you can't go wrong with your choice. Nestled among the peacefulness of Pineville's suburban neighborhoods, you'll find the town's charming downtown area and a great deal to keep you engaged with all of its family-friendly activities, delicious dining, and fascinating historical sites.