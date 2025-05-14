This Lush, Low-Key Beach Area On Costa Rica's Caribbean Coast Is A Swimming And Sun-Soaking Paradise
Lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and biologically diverse landscapes to explore are usually what come to mind when you think about Costa Rica, and that's not wrong. The Central American nation has long been a beacon for nature enthusiasts who want to luxuriate on stunning, Eden-esque beaches. Costa Rica's shores range from rugged, to volcanic, to untouched, but none are quite so serene as those in Playa Chiquita on the Caribbean coast. Playa Chiquita's vibes are more laid-back than those of other colorful beach towns in Costa Rica, and therein lies its allure.
Just a 10-minute drive down the coast from Puerto Viejo, Playa Chiquita's slightly off-the-beaten-path locale is home to charming cafes, family-run restaurants, and secluded vacation stays. However, its crown jewel is the area's beaches, where swimmers tumble in spilling waves that rush toward the shore, overlooked by majestic palms and verdant foliage. Rare birds have been seen flying overhead here, and the sun-soaked paradise entices visitors to stay all day.
Spend the day at Playa Chiquita
Playa Chiquita is one of Costa Rica's best little-known beaches to avoid the crowds, and arriving there is like entering a nature-filled Costa Rican paradise. A wooden sign with its name marks the start of a trail, down which a storybook-level variety of animals can be spotted including sloths, monkeys, and hummingbirds. A summery breeze and sparkling white sand greet you at the shore, along with ultra-clear, aquamarine waters as far as the eye can see.
For a look beneath the sea's surface, bring a snorkel and encounter scores of tropical fish darting amongst the coral such as sea urchins, blue parrotfish, and anemones. However, depending on whether the tide is in or out, waves can be calm or borderline torrential, and it's important to be wary of rip tides that sometimes catch swimmers unaware. Tide pools also feature at the beach though — a nice reprieve from any big wave action.
The beach at Playa Chiquita attracts all ages and is also an ideal location for couples, families, and their pets. There are no amenities to speak of though, so you may want to bring any water, snacks, sunscreen, and any beach equipment you may need to spend the day on the sun-soaked shore. If you stay until evening, you may be lucky enough to witness (and hear) a flock of brilliantly colored and endangered, great green macaws flying overhead.
Head inland for some of the best food in Costa Rica
Playa Chiquita is home to some delightful eateries, and Pura Gula Restaurante, a Traveler's Choice Award recipient and surrounded by jungle greenery, is definitely one of them. The rustic, cabin-style restaurant serves a wide variety of unique entrées such as mango ceviche tuna and prime rib with blue cheese sauce and also offers vegetarian and vegan options. A spicy chocolate cake is available for dessert, and according to one very pleased guest, "the best wine" they've ever tasted in Costa Rica, to wash it all down.
If you can get there before 2:30 p.m., Gypsea Cafe is another delightful Playa Chiquita locale. The chic cafe and restaurant serves scrumptious dishes to start the day, such as nutrient-filled açaí bowls and avocado-slathered toast topped with prosciutto. Bespoke drinks like Spanish iced lattes and mochaccinos are also on offer, and you won't want to miss their fresh juices and smoothies.
If you're flying in from overseas, you'll likely arrive at San José International Airport in Costa Rica's capital city. From there, catch a domestic connection to Limón International Airport and you're just about an hour's drive away from Playa Chiquita.