This Lush, Low-Key Beach Area On Costa Rica's Caribbean Coast Is A Swimming And Sun-Soaking Paradise

Playa Chiquita is one of Costa Rica's best little-known beaches to avoid the crowds, and arriving there is like entering a nature-filled Costa Rican paradise. A wooden sign with its name marks the start of a trail, down which a storybook-level variety of animals can be spotted including sloths, monkeys, and hummingbirds. A summery breeze and sparkling white sand greet you at the shore, along with ultra-clear, aquamarine waters as far as the eye can see.

For a look beneath the sea's surface, bring a snorkel and encounter scores of tropical fish darting amongst the coral such as sea urchins, blue parrotfish, and anemones. However, depending on whether the tide is in or out, waves can be calm or borderline torrential, and it's important to be wary of rip tides that sometimes catch swimmers unaware. Tide pools also feature at the beach though — a nice reprieve from any big wave action.

The beach at Playa Chiquita attracts all ages and is also an ideal location for couples, families, and their pets. There are no amenities to speak of though, so you may want to bring any water, snacks, sunscreen, and any beach equipment you may need to spend the day on the sun-soaked shore. If you stay until evening, you may be lucky enough to witness (and hear) a flock of brilliantly colored and endangered, great green macaws flying overhead.