Texas' Largest Lagoon Glistens With Caribbean-Blue Waters, White Sand Beaches, And Endless Fun Near Houston
Texas enjoys more than 350 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico, including all manner of pretty beaches, such as watersport havens like Surfside Beach, and camping and fishing hubs like Aransas Beach. There are under-the-radar beach cities with chill vibes and plenty of winning beach towns as well, and whether it be a visit to historic landmarks and art centers in Rockport, or the vintage plane ride tours and Tex-Mex eateries in Corpus Christi, Texas has got you covered.
However, for those who want everything in one place, Lago Mar in Texas City is the place to be. Drive just over 30 miles from Houston and you'll arrive at this immersive, resort-inspired amusement complex boasting the state's largest lagoon. This one-stop shop for all things water-related and fun boasts multiple beach areas, watersport attractions,and even an infinity pool.
The complex houses a bar and grill, and the whole scene surrounds a glistening, 12-acre artificial lagoon with the clearest blue water you've ever seen. That's just three acres smaller than America's largest man-made lagoon, and it's easy to spend the entire day there if you like, as its endless attractions have something to offer for any kind of beachgoer.
There are so many things to do at Lago Mar in Texas City
With the help of a cutting-edge filtration system, the sparklingly clean lagoon at Lago Mar stays that way year-round, and the backdrop provided is so pretty that over 20 weddings a year are booked there. The stunning lagoon is also perfect for pulling up a beach chair and catching up on your summer reading while you admire the Caribbean-blue waters. The tropical atmosphere is brimming with beaches, and as the pool's depths range from 3' to 8', it accommodates all swimmers. Relaxing at one of the multiple white-sand beach areas that surround the lagoon is easy, as each is already equipped with rows of lounge chairs and umbrellas. Consider arriving early, though, as the loungers are limited in supply and given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
General admission also gets the fun started with complimentary bumper boats, and if that's not enough to jump-start your inner child, head to the floating obstacle course, where you can race your friends in a climb to the finish. Things ramp up with a ride on a hydro rocket, and you can take things even higher with a flight on a parasail. You can also pick up speed with electric boards and mini boats.
For more of a leisurely tour around the lagoon, you can rent a traditional paddleboard or floating tandem bike, and for $40 you can enjoy a 30-minute excursion on a sailboat captained by a professional sailor. Wind conditions throughout the day determine whether or not a voyage is possible, but as rides are scheduled every 45 minutes, there's a good chance that you'll have the opportunity to unleash your inner Magellan.
Events and dining at Lago Mar
If a day of swimming, sunning, and water sports isn't enough, Lago Mar comes alive with live music concerts that you can enjoy right on the waterfront. Country music stars, R&B crooners, and tribute bands have all performed at the venue, and every weekend there is someone new.
It's highly probable you'll work up an appetite after all the excitement, so head over to the Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill at Lago Mar for some mouth-watering dishes. The restaurant is a recipient of an Open Table Diner's Choice Award, and it's not hard to see why. Its menu features delights like juicy burgers, loaded nachos, and charcuterie boards, and desserts like chocolate cake towers and apple cobbler bread pudding. An extensive wine menu is also on offer, along with signature cocktails like the Blue Lagoon.
Parking is free at Lago Mar, and there is also accessible parking closer to the entrance. Individual tickets start at $30 when purchased online, and $38 in-person. Season passes are just shy of $200 and include 1 free child's ticket, plus the use of a kayak and/or paddleboard for the day. The lagoon is open year-round, but keep in mind that it closes twice a week for proper maintenance.