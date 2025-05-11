Texas' Largest Lagoon Glistens With Caribbean-Blue Waters, White Sand Beaches, And Endless Fun Near Houston

Texas enjoys more than 350 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico, including all manner of pretty beaches, such as watersport havens like Surfside Beach, and camping and fishing hubs like Aransas Beach. There are under-the-radar beach cities with chill vibes and plenty of winning beach towns as well, and whether it be a visit to historic landmarks and art centers in Rockport, or the vintage plane ride tours and Tex-Mex eateries in Corpus Christi, Texas has got you covered.

However, for those who want everything in one place, Lago Mar in Texas City is the place to be. Drive just over 30 miles from Houston and you'll arrive at this immersive, resort-inspired amusement complex boasting the state's largest lagoon. This one-stop shop for all things water-related and fun boasts multiple beach areas, watersport attractions,and even an infinity pool.

The complex houses a bar and grill, and the whole scene surrounds a glistening, 12-acre artificial lagoon with the clearest blue water you've ever seen. That's just three acres smaller than America's largest man-made lagoon, and it's easy to spend the entire day there if you like, as its endless attractions have something to offer for any kind of beachgoer.