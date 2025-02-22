The 'Tropical' Texas Region Brimming With Beaches, Quaint Towns, Water Sports, And Seafood Shacks

Since we're talking about a tropical region, it makes sense to spend most of your time along the coastline. Fortunately, there are plenty of options if you love sand, waves, and water sports. Starting at the north end, with the town of Rockport. Rockport Beach Park has white sands, a pavilion that hosts live events, and an 800-foot fishing pier. It's also home to some of the bluest waters in the region, with clean shallows that are perfect for swimmers of all skill levels.

If you go further down, you'll reach Aransas and Corpus Christi. If you want to dip your toes in the Gulf of Mexico, you'll want to head to Aransas, which is at the tip of a barrier island. Alternatively, Corpus Christi features beaches on its bay, like Dolphin Park, North Beach, and McGee Beach. There's also the Texas State Aquarium along the water's edge if you want to see some sea life up close. The other benefit of staying by the bay is that you can rent jet skis, boats, and paddleboards, as you don't have to worry about strong ocean currents capsizing your rig. J&C Watersports in Corpus Christi is a great place to start.

As you go down the coast, you'll eventually run into the wildly underrated North Padre Island, which is full of sandy beaches and almost no crowds. Because the island is mostly reserved for nature, you don't have to struggle to find a quiet spot to enjoy the sun and sand. However, if you want more amenities, you can drive on to South Padre Island. This area has more resorts, restaurants, and attractions (like Gravity Park or the Birding and Nature Center), especially as you get closer to the Mexican border.