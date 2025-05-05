One Of Florida's Best State Parks Is An Underappreciated Garden Paradise With Beautiful Blooms And Bridges
If you're looking for hidden gems in the Sunshine State, look no further than Florida's stellar state park system. There are 175 parks in the state, encompassing more than 815,000 acres and 101 miles of beach. Some Florida parks are well known, like the crystal-clear springs of North Florida or the stunning beaches along the Gulf Coast. While the beaches tend to hog the headlines, some parks are small, out-of-the-way, historic locations that locals feel are worth preserving. No matter what outdoor activity you have in mind, chances are Florida has a state park that fits the bill.
Some of the most fascinating state parks are these lesser-known places. Tucked in the quiet town of Palatka in northeast Florida, you'll find the tranquil and beautiful Ravine Gardens State Park. The park has a combination of unique geology, history, and formal gardens that's hard to pass up if you're in the area. Best of all, it's in a quiet and unassuming part of the state near Lake George, nestled between Jacksonville and Orlando on the shores of the peaceful St. Johns River.
Ravine Gardens State Park centers around natural, deep, steephead ravines carved into the ground by water from underground springs that eventually flow into the St. Johns River. In the early 20th century, the spot was turned into a lush garden for the community, with winding walking paths, blooming flowers, and even suspension bridges with stunning views.
Hiking and flowers at Ravine Gardens State Park
The gardens were added to the natural ravines in the 1930s as part of the New Deal. It was hoped that the gardens would attract more tourists to kickstart the town's economic recovery. More than 95,000 azaleas were planted over the 146 acres of combined formal and natural gardens. At one point, it's believed that the park hosted the world's most extensive collection of azaleas. In 1937, the gardens were heralded as one of the best projects undertaken by the Federal Civil Works Administration.
Ravine Gardens is the sort of place where you may go for a stroll or have a picnic. It's not particularly big as state parks go, with the park map only listing four hiking trails. The longest of the set is the 2.5-mile-long Azalea Trail, which the park also highlights as its most challenging. There are also easy and moderate options, two of which are less than a mile. If you do opt for the hardest trail, a major perk is having the opportunity to check out the views from its two suspension bridges. Biking is also an option, with 1.8 miles of paved roads winding through the property.
If there's one tip for visiting Ravine Gardens, it's to go when the blooms are in season. Azaleas were chosen for the town because they bloom from December to March, aka peak tourist season. Palatka has celebrated its Azalea Festival annually around the end of February or beginning of March for over 75 years, an event that includes both the park and downtown businesses. The park is also a popular event venue and is open every day from 8 a.m. until sunset. Entry fees are paid at the park kiosk.
Exploring the park and the Palatka area
The park has no camping or overnight facilities, so you'll need to find a room in town. Palatka is a fair-sized city of around 11,000 people with a selection of places to stay, from quaint bed and breakfasts to reliable chains with river views. Less than a mile from the park is the Grand Gables Inn – a historic eight-bedroom bed and breakfast located in the grand Sherman Conant house, built in 1884. The inn gets rave reviews on Tripadvisor, earning it a near-perfect 4.9-star rating.
Palatka is situated on the shores of the St. Johns River due east of Gainesville, about halfway between Jacksonville and the northern edges of Orlando. The nearest major airport is Orlando International, about a two-hour drive south. The main road through the area is U.S. Highway 17. It's just over an hour north of DeLand, another underrated and walkable Florida city worth a visit.
While the park is arguably the centerpiece of the town, there's still more to do and see. Its two historic districts promise plenty of shopping, dining, and strolling. If you're looking for longer-distance walking and biking adventures, the nearby Palatka to St. Augustine Trail might provide what you seek. The 12-foot-wide path is 19 miles long and passes through bucolic scenery. Additionally, there are plenty more natural springs in the area, plus an abundance of adventures to be had in nearby small towns, such as taking a step back in time with an antiques adventure in Micanopy.