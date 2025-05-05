One Of Florida's Best State Parks Is An Underappreciated Garden Paradise With Beautiful Blooms And Bridges

If you're looking for hidden gems in the Sunshine State, look no further than Florida's stellar state park system. There are 175 parks in the state, encompassing more than 815,000 acres and 101 miles of beach. Some Florida parks are well known, like the crystal-clear springs of North Florida or the stunning beaches along the Gulf Coast. While the beaches tend to hog the headlines, some parks are small, out-of-the-way, historic locations that locals feel are worth preserving. No matter what outdoor activity you have in mind, chances are Florida has a state park that fits the bill.

Some of the most fascinating state parks are these lesser-known places. Tucked in the quiet town of Palatka in northeast Florida, you'll find the tranquil and beautiful Ravine Gardens State Park. The park has a combination of unique geology, history, and formal gardens that's hard to pass up if you're in the area. Best of all, it's in a quiet and unassuming part of the state near Lake George, nestled between Jacksonville and Orlando on the shores of the peaceful St. Johns River.

Ravine Gardens State Park centers around natural, deep, steephead ravines carved into the ground by water from underground springs that eventually flow into the St. Johns River. In the early 20th century, the spot was turned into a lush garden for the community, with winding walking paths, blooming flowers, and even suspension bridges with stunning views.