Florida's Sun-Kissed Lagoon With Crystal Waters, Cabanas, And Swim-Up Bars Feels Like A Caribbean Getaway
Florida's year-round sunny weather lends itself to an outdoor lifestyle, and whether it's urban diversions skating down boardwalks or rural excursions like exploring the Everglades, the Sunshine State has a lot to offer. Tampa Bay is particularly diverse when it comes to outdoor adventures, which range from kayaking down rivers, exploring the forest, and visiting award-winning beaches.
For those who want to enjoy a sunny day with some thrills mixed in, the Tampa Bay area has a variety of fun water parks too, but nothing says fun water park like South Shore Bay Lagoons, a 5-acre man-made lagoon in Wimauma, Florida. It's probably more accurate to describe the venue as a water resort, as the giant lagoon is set amidst private swim areas, luxurious cabanas, and bars that serve guests right on the crystalline water. The lagoon even surrounds a small island, and combined with the well-placed palms and thatched hut umbrellas overlooking the pool, completes the sensation that you're on a serene, Caribbean getaway.
Explore the water attractions at South Shore Bay Lagoons.
Enjoying a leisurely float or working on your suntan are easy to do at South Shore Bay Lagoons, as the enormous pool has a designated swim area, and rows of comfortable loungers right on the water's edge. The floating island is comprised of sparkling white sand and has daybeds where parents can relax while the kids enjoy themselves in the built-in splash pad.
Exciting water attractions are also featured, and you can ramp things up in this fun water park section of the lagoon by riding down a loopy waterslide or grabbing a kayak or a paddleboard. It's fun to pretend you're on the open sea as you row around, and also a good way to tour the other cool things to do. You'll see the floating obstacle course opposite the bar, where you can climb up the sides, slip down the slides, and jump into the water from its varying levels.
For adults who want to party, they can swim right up to a bar in the swim zone adjacent the waterslide and order colorful, tropical-flavored cocktails. For a surprisingly reasonable price starting at an additional $20, you can enjoy the VIP section of Metro Lagoons, which boasts a private bar, and accompanies floating cabanas just off the pool's edge.
Things to know about South Shore Bay Lagoons
South Shore Bay Lagoons is a 30-minute drive from Tampa. It's attached to a residential settlement, so keep in mind that it's a family-oriented locale that requests guests dress in appropriate swim attire. An all-day Splash and Pass ticket is only $22 for adults and $17 for children, and that includes access to the beach, bar, and water activities. However, book online and you'll get a $10 discount.
While water levels at the lagoon are tiered and have very shallow areas, there are no lifeguards on duty and the pool gets as deep as 14 feet. Due to this, parents must monitor young children at all times, especially in areas like the obstacle course. Lifejackets are available, but supplies are limited and are given out on a first-come-first-served basis.
The park is open daily from 10AM to 8PM, but the water areas close at 7PM. However, the bars stay open until closing time and have extended happy hours from 3PM to 8PM. In case of inclement weather, a "Blue Sky" ticket is issued for a rescheduled visit, but you must have been at the park for less than five hours to qualify.