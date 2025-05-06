Florida's Sun-Kissed Lagoon With Crystal Waters, Cabanas, And Swim-Up Bars Feels Like A Caribbean Getaway

Enjoying a leisurely float or working on your suntan are easy to do at South Shore Bay Lagoons, as the enormous pool has a designated swim area, and rows of comfortable loungers right on the water's edge. The floating island is comprised of sparkling white sand and has daybeds where parents can relax while the kids enjoy themselves in the built-in splash pad.

Exciting water attractions are also featured, and you can ramp things up in this fun water park section of the lagoon by riding down a loopy waterslide or grabbing a kayak or a paddleboard. It's fun to pretend you're on the open sea as you row around, and also a good way to tour the other cool things to do. You'll see the floating obstacle course opposite the bar, where you can climb up the sides, slip down the slides, and jump into the water from its varying levels.

For adults who want to party, they can swim right up to a bar in the swim zone adjacent the waterslide and order colorful, tropical-flavored cocktails. For a surprisingly reasonable price starting at an additional $20, you can enjoy the VIP section of Metro Lagoons, which boasts a private bar, and accompanies floating cabanas just off the pool's edge.